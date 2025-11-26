Eric Chelle Replaces Benjamin Fredrick As Injury Rules Super Eagles Star Out of AFCON 2025
- Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly identified Benjamin Fredrick’s replacement in his AFCON squad
- Fredrick was ruled out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a knee injury in training at Belgian club Dender
- The manager is expected to announce his 55-man preliminary squad for the tournament in Morocco in the coming days
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Eric Chelle has reportedly identified Benjamin Fredrick’s replacement in Super Eagles’ 55-man preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Fredrick has been a mainstay of the Nigerian national team defence since his debut in June and is gradually easing captain William Troost-Ekong out of the team.
The young defender featured during Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and playoff matches in September, October and November, delivering top performances.
However, his dream of representing the country at AFCON 2025 was ended after suffering a knee injury after returning to Dender after Nigeria's loss to DR Congo, as noted by All Nigeria Soccer.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The news of his injury has sent shockwaves across Nigerian football as he is one of the most important players in the team heading into the tournament.
@ledley_r wrote:
“Benjamin Fredrick missing the AFCON is a huge miss and setback for Nigeria especially with the fact he was starting to form a strong bond with Bassey. Nigeria seems to always have one major injury before the AFCON in the last three editions.”
@gassol0001 wrote:
“Don't worry, Nigeria will be fine! 😊 Benjamin Fredrick's absence is indeed a blow, but we have talented players who can step up. Coach Eric Chelle has already identified a replacement, and I'm sure our Super Eagles will rise to the challenge.”
@palermo_seun wrote:
“Such unfortunate news for the Super Eagles. Wishing Benjamin Fredrick a speedy recovery and hoping the team stays strong despite this setback.”
@tobe_betting wrote:
“Fredrick sitting out AFCON pain abeg! Kid just cemented himself after 6 straight starts, now we're back to square one. Eric Chelle got a serious headache picking replacement. Who's stepping up for the Eagles? 🦅”
Chelle identifies Fredrick’s replacement
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Eric Chelle has found a replacement for the 20-year-old defender ahead of announcing his preliminary squad for AFCON 2025.
The manager has not disclosed this replacement as he keeps his cards close to his chest, while consulting with the Nigeria Football Federation before announcing his squad.
Fredrick became the third Super Eagles defender to be ruled out or doubtful for AFCON 2025 after Nottingham Forest star Ola Aina and Werder Bremen star Felix Agu.
However, the timely return of attackers Nathan Tella and Cyriel Dessers will be a huge relief to Eric Chelle ahead of the tournament.
Victor Osimhen doubtful for AFCON?
Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen is doubtful for AFCON 2025 as Galatasaray could be unwilling to release him after two injuries on international duty this season.
Osimhen is expected to return to action ahead of schedule, but could miss the AFCON, having also missed the 2021 edition due to his eye injury.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com