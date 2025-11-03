A Super Eagles defender has been ruled out of Nigeria's World Cup playoffs scheduled for November 13

The syndesmosis ligament injury has sidelined the former VfL Osnabruck star for over two months, missing matches for both country and club

Nigeria are currently facing growing injury, which could affect their chances of qualifying for the Mundial

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup have suffered a major blow following the injury update of a prominent defender.

The Super Eagles are preparing to take on Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs on November 13.

Felix Agu ruled out completely

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu will miss Nigeria's must-win match this month as the country eyes a World Cup slot.

According to Werder Bremen team doctor Peter Niemeyer, the left-back suffered a syndesmosis ligament injury that required surgery.

Niemeyer confirmed that the former Germany U21 player will not be available for the club until next year, per Deichstube. He said:

"He had surgery in Berlin and also spent the first two weeks of his rehabilitation there. The full-back will now take the next steps in his recovery back in Bremen."

The duration for the injury that plagued Agu naturally takes between three to six months before healing (after surgery).

The 26-year-old has been consistent for Werder Bremen since last season, and operated smoothly from the right flank, offering both defensive and offensive support.

His injury came at a time when he was beginning to rediscover top form after returning from a previous layoff.

Agu sustained the injury during Werder Bremen's home match against FC St Pauli at the beginning of October, per Africa Soccer.

Agu under Eric Chelle

The former Germany U21 player Felix Agu received his first call-up for Nigeria under Eric Chelle after the German senior national team cleared him.

The 26-year-old made his Super Eagles debut during the 2025 Unity Cup, playing 83 minutes before being replaced by Bruno Onyemaechi, as Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to lift the title.

Eric Chelle invited the Werder Bremen defender for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, but was stopped as a result of the injury last September.

Meanwhile, Eric Chelle waited for the fitness update of Super Eagles players in the various leagues before sending his squad list to the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the playoff against Gabon.

With the confirmation of his injury duration, the Super Eagles gaffer can proceed to drop the defender and replace him. The qualities of the defender will also be missed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next December.

