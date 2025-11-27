Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche confirms Ola Aina is still far from returning to full training after a long-term hamstring injury

The Super Eagles defender now faces a serious race against time to be fit for AFCON 2025, starting in December

Eric Chelle must make difficult selection decisions as Nigeria prepares to face Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda in Group C

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have taken a worrying turn following a new injury update on key defender Ola Aina.

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that the Super Eagles star is still far from returning to full training, casting serious doubt on his availability for the continental tournament kicking off in December.

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has disclosed that Ola Aina is not yet ready to commence full training after his hamstring injury.

Source: Getty Images

Aina, who has been a reliable figure for Nigeria at major tournaments, has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in September.

The setback ruled him out of fourteen club matches as well as four crucial national team fixtures, including the recent playoff clashes.

Although the 29-year-old recently shared encouraging images of his personal recovery sessions on social media, Dyche has cautioned that a return is not imminent, The Niche reports.

Speaking ahead of Forest’s Europa League tie against Malmo, the manager revealed:

“Ola Aina is not on the grass with us yet. He’s still going to take a bit of time.”

Chelle’s faces selection headache for AFCON

With Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle set to announce his provisional AFCON squad in the coming days, Aina’s condition presents a significant challenge.

The England-born defender, who was recently visited in London by the NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, has long been an integral part of Nigeria's defence, offering experience and composure in high-pressure situations.

Source: Getty Images

The England-born defender, who was recently visited in London by the NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, has long been an integral part of Nigeria’s defence, offering experience and composure in high-pressure situations.

Aina’s potential absence from Nigeria’s AFCON squad would leave a noticeable gap in the team’s defensive structure.

Adding to Chelle’s concerns is the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Fedrick Benjamin, another player expected to be in the manager’s plans.

As Nigeria prepares for a tough AFCON campaign, the timing of these injury worries is far from ideal.

What Nigeria must expect in Group C

The Super Eagles are drawn into Group C, where they will face Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, a group that demands both tactical discipline and physical readiness, as seen on CAF's official website.

Aina’s availability could significantly influence Nigeria’s defensive stability as the three-time African champions aim to progress deep into the tournament.

For now, the NFF and Super Eagles coach waits anxiously for further updates.

While Aina continues his recovery, the coaching staff is already looking to explore contingency plans should the defender fail to return in time.

With the squad announcement looming, all eyes are on Nottingham Forest’s next reports and the medical assessments that will determine whether one of Nigeria’s most dependable players makes the journey to Morocco.

