Sunday Oliseh has backed Eric Chelle to continue as Super Eagles boss despite the failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles legend, who was one of those vocal against the hiring of the Franco-Malian, has succumbed after 11 months

Nigeria missed out on consecutive World Cups after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in the play-offs

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has clamoured for Eric Chelle to continue as the head coach of the Nigerian national team despite not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Oliseh was very vocal against the appointment of Chelle in January 2025 after reports emerged that the Franco-Malian would take over from interim Augustine Eguavoen.

Sunday Oliseh supports Eric Chelle despite 2026 World Cup failure. Photo by Mark Metcalfe.

Source: Getty Images

The former Mali national team head coach is the first non-Nigerian African to coach the Super Eagles, a situation Oliseh described as an insult to indigenous coaches.

As noted by NFF, Chelle was appointed to overturn Nigeria’s fortune in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier after a poor start, but despite his efforts, the Super Eagles fell short in the play-offs.

He guided the team unbeaten through six matches in the group to clinch the play-off spot, beat Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final, but lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final.

The failure to qualify for the World Cup left a bitter taste in the mouths of Nigerians, as it is their second consecutive absence after the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Oliseh backs Chelle despite World Cup failure

Oliseh, who was against Chelle's appointment and should have been angry after the team missed out on the World Cup, has made a dramatic turnaround about the manager.

The former captain defended the manager, claiming he did not lose it in the play-off final, but the problems of Nigerian football overwhelmed him.

“Well, I don't think we could say that the manager lost it off, because I am one of those in reality who were totally unhappy when he was appointed, but I must be honest with you, so far, he has won me over,” he said on the Global Football Insight.

“I feel that the man has really given a lot. He has done a lot and still picked up more points better than any of the two people who preceded him.”

Eric Chelle during Super Eagles' 2026 FIFA World Cup match. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Jose Peseiro picked up two points with draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, while Finidi George picked up a point with a draw against South Africa and a loss to Benin.

Chelle won 14 points from a possible 18, only failing to beat Zimbabwe and South Africa, two draws that eventually came back to hurt the Eagles.

“I don't think what happened against DR Congo was a structural fault, but what has been existing for a while, but we move on in spite of it,” he concluded.

There have been agitations against NFF, with many calling for the board to be overhauled as they have failed to develop Nigerian football.

Chelle accused DR Congo of voodoo

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle accused DR Congo of using voodoo against Nigeria during the penalty shootout of the World Cup play-off final.

The Super Eagles boss, who got into a physical confrontation with the Congolese backroom staff, claimed he saw them swinging a water bottle.

