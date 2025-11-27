Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will meet with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday, December 1

The former Mali coach will lead Nigeria to the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next December

Chelle has been given a new mandate after his inability to qualify the three-time AFCON winner for the 2026 World Cup

Nigeria sports journalist Miyen Akiri joins well-meaning Nigerians to throw their weight behind Chelle

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has concluded plans to meet with coach Eric Chelle on Monday, December 1.

The NFF appointed Chelle with the mandate of qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The former Mali coach took over the reign at a time the team struggled in the CAF qualification group C, securing three points in four matches.

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle led the Super Eagles to beat the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-1 in the final qualification match to finish in second place with 17 points, behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Nigeria qualified for the World Cup playoffs, beating the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semifinal before losing to the Leopards of DR Congo 4-3 in the final.

Before the commencement of the playoffs, the Super Eagles boycotted a training session to press home their demands over unpaid allowances since 2019, with the NFF owing Chelle two months' salary, per ESPN.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly identified five players believed to have instigated their teammates to boycott training ahead of the World Cup play-off against Gabon on November 13.

Chelle to meet with NFF officials

Super Eagles have shifted their attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to Score Nigeria, the technical committee of the NFF intends meeting with coach Eric Chelle before the provisional list is released and camp opening.

Chelle has been mandated to qualify for the AFCON final or risk getting sacked after failing to qualify Nigeria for the Mundial.

Chelle has also been directed to overhaul the current squad after some of the players' protests embarrassed the country.

According to reports, top officials have urged Chelle to consider players who are in top form in the respective club side.

Nigeria will take on Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda in the 2025 AFCON, which runs from December 21 to January 18th, 2026, per BBC.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Nigeria sports journalist, Miyen Akiri said coach Eric Chelle shouldn't be under any form of pressure.

Akiri explained that Chelle took a big risk agreeing to manage the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifiers. He said:

"The NFF technical committee must allow Eric Chelle do his job; he took a job everyone were running away from.

"I believe he is going to make a huge impact at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations; he is an experienced coach and with the support of the country, he will bring home the trophy."

