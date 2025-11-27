Victor Osimhen’s participation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations remains uncertain due to a hamstring injury

Galatasaray has criticised Nigeria for overusing Osimhen during the World Cup playoffs, which worsened his condition

The Super Eagles may need alternative striking options as the tournament approaches in December

Victor Osimhen’s availability for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is clouded by uncertainty as the Super Eagles striker continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff fixtures.

The 26-year-old Galatasaray striker has already missed multiple training sessions and key matches for his club, including the 3-1 victory in the Super Lig against Genclerbirligi last Saturday, and also missed the club's 1-0 defeat to Union SG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Victor Osimhen's participation at the 2025 AFCON remains cloudy due to a hamstring injury suffered by the Nigerian striker. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

With AFCON less than a month away, starting on December 21 as seen on Sky Sports, both the Turkish champions and the Super Eagles face a race against time to determine Osimhen’s readiness for Africa’s biggest football tournament.

Medical assessments suggest that if the 26-year-old forward’s recovery does not accelerate, Osimhen may not return to peak form until the start of the next season, leaving Nigeria with a significant gap in attack.

Galatasaray frown at Nigeria’s overuse of Osimhen

Galatasaray officials have expressed frustration over what they perceive as excessive usage of their star striker during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers, African Football reports.

Galatasaray are reportedly aggrieved about Nigeria's overuse of Osimhen during the World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

In the first-leg match against Gabon, Osimhen played the full 120 minutes, including extra time, despite the Turkish club advising the Nigeria national team to limit him to 70 minutes due to a pre-existing hamstring issue.

This extended workload is believed to have aggravated the injury, raising doubts about his availability for AFCON.

Galatasaray has opted for a cautious approach, closely monitoring Osimhen’s rehabilitation to ensure he avoids long-term setbacks.

Super Eagles face strikers’ dilemma

The potential absence of Osimhen at the 2025 AFCON presents a tactical headache for Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle.

The Super Eagles’ attacking structure has been largely built around the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner, and his fitness uncertainty forces the team to consider alternative striking options.

Nigeria will compete in Group C against Tanzania, Uganda, and Tunisia in Morocco, starting December 21, 2025.

While Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has provided some reassurance, projecting Osimhen to return for the Istanbul Derby against Fenerbahce on December 1, the timeline remains tight.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Osimhen’s recovery and for Nigeria to finalise their squad strategy for Africa’s biggest football competition.

Chelle has reportedly submitted a 55-man squad to the Nigeria Football Federation, with a final 25-man squad expected to be announced soon.

Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, Paul Onauchu, Cyriel Dessers, and Victor Boniface are some of the strikers available for Nigeria should Osimhen miss the AFCON in a few weeks.

Spanish giants set to splash €100m bid on Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has continued to attract interest from top European clubs following his performances for club and country this season.

Reports have it that La Liga giants Real Madrid are preparing a staggering €100 million ($115.28 million) bid to sign the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker.

Source: Legit.ng