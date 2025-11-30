Nigeria has produced some of AFCON’s greatest comeback and knockout-stage moments

Homegrown superstars and golden generations have shaped the Super Eagles’ football heritage in Africa

As AFCON 2025 approaches, the Super Eagles aim to write a new chapter in their storied history in Morocco

Nigeria’s journey through the Africa Cup of Nations is a story of dominance and footballing artistry.

The Super Eagles have emerged champions of Africa on three occasions in 1980, 1994, and 2013, but no team in the competition can boast of winning more games.

Nigeria is bidding to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

As anticipation builds for AFCON 2025 in Morocco, the Super Eagles look to add another chapter to their rich continental legacy, this time under Malian coach Eric Chelle.

From the jubilation of 1980 to the heroics of 2013 and the drama of 2023, Nigeria's history in the tournament is filled with moments that shaped its identity as a powerhouse in African football.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has turned its attention to winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Here are six unforgettable AFCON moments that showcase Nigeria’s enduring greatness.

1. 1980 – Nigeria’s first AFCON trophy

Nigeria’s maiden AFCON victory remains one of the most emotional in the nation’s football history.

Playing in front of an electrifying Lagos crowd, the Green Eagles defeated Algeria 3-0 to clinch their first continental crown, Brittanica reports.

Segun Odegbami’s brace and Muda Lawal’s finish sealed a historic win powered entirely by home-based players.

2. 1988 – Emotional semi-final victory over Algeria

Eight years later, Algeria once again stood in Nigeria's way, this time in a tense semi-final clash.

Samuel Okwaraji’s deflected strike put Nigeria ahead before Algeria equalised to force extra time.

With no breakthrough after 120 minutes, the Eagles held their nerve to win 9-8 on penalties. It was a victory built on belief and grit, marking one of the most dramatic shootouts in AFCON history.

3. 1994 – The ‘golden’ generation

Nigeria entered the 1994 AFCON as favourites and delivered.

In a final filled with emotion, the Super Eagles defeated Zambia 2-1 just a year after the Chipolopolo lost their team in a tragic plane crash, The Nation reports.

Emmanuel Amuneke scored twice after Zambia’s opener, completing a victory that showcased the brilliance of a squad many consider Nigeria’s greatest ever.

4. 2000 – Aghahowa’s late magic stuns Senegal

The 2000 AFCON co-hosted by Nigeria produced one of the most dramatic comeback moments in tournament lore.

With Nigeria trailing Senegal late in the match, a teenage Julius Aghahowa stepped off the bench and changed everything.

He equalised five minutes from time and scored again in extra time, sending fans into such a frenzy that they stormed the pitch prematurely, delaying the match.

His double remains one of the most iconic AFCON moments in history.

5. 2013 – Sunday Mba delivers third AFCON title

A relatively unknown home-based midfielder became a national legend in 2013.

Sunday Mba’s stunning solo effort against Burkina Faso handed Nigeria their third AFCON crown.

His flick over Mohamed Koffi followed by a composed volley sealed a deserved victory and revived the glory of Nigerian football.

6. 2023 – Nwabali’s penalty heroics vs South Africa

Nigeria’s run to the 2023 final was defined by calm under pressure.

Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties in a nerve-wracking shootout against South Africa to send Nigeria to the final.

Goals from Troost-Ekong and the composure of Moffi, Omeruo, Ekong, and Iheanacho from the spot sealed a memorable win.

Eric Chelle delays submitting AFCON squad

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has yet to submit his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

AFCON 2025 is less than 30 days away, and the manager is expected to have submitted his provisional squad of 55 players, from which he will draw his final squad for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng