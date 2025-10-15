Super Eagles breakout star Akor Adams has shared the advice main man Victor Osimhen gave him in 2019

Both strikers have combined in the last two games to help the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup playoffs

The Galatasaray forward assisted the Sevilla star’s first Super Eagles goal against Lesotho, which proved crucial

Super Eagles breakout forward Akor Adams has disclosed the advice Victor Osimhen gave him in 2019 during his first stint in Europe in Norway.

Adams starred alongside Osimhen to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff spot despite a poor start.

Akor Adams during his Super Eagles debut against Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, the Sevilla forward made his debut off the bench against Lesotho and scored from Osimhen’s assist, a goal which proved crucial after the Crocodiles pulled one back.

Eric Chelle trusted him to start during the crucial final matchday against Benin, and he combined well with the Galatasaray forward, who netted a hat trick, as noted by the NFF.

Akor Adams reveals Osimhen’s advice

Akor Adams shared the advice Victor Osimhen gave him in 2019 after he reached out to the Galatasaray forward during a difficult time at Sogndal.

Adams shared the screenshot of their conversation on his Instagram page, along with their pictures during the 4-0 demolition of Benin Republic.

“Some life scripts are handwritten by God himself. Thank you, Victor Osimhen. I am living a dream!!!,” he captioned it.

The Benue-born star has gone from a teenager in Osimhen’s inbox to playing alongside him, and the former Lille man assisted his first Super Eagles goal on his debut.

Super Eagles stars, including captain William Troost-Ekong and striker Tolu Arokodare, commented on the post, celebrating Adams' journey to the top.

Nigerians applauded Adams’ humility in seeking help when he needed it, and to Osimhen, who, at that time, was still carving his own path and offered valuable advice.

@addeolar wrote:

“Osimhen is really an inspiration to young footballers in Nigeria. He will go down as one of the best players in Nigerian history.”

@kunle009_ wrote:

“Osimhen has been mentally strong; his background plays a lot in that. Shining light of this generation.”

Akor Adams in action for the Flying Eagles during the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup. Photo by VI Images.

Source: Getty Images

@VibesTony23 wrote:

"HARD FACT. As young as Victor Osimhen is, he is unarguably a role model to many of Nigeria's players, both upcoming and established ones. The thing is not by age.”

@asa_iflyer wrote:

“To think Osimhen was still living in the shadows of senior players in the national team in 2019.”

The former U-20 striker made a good account of himself in those two games and has nailed a spot in the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations if he stays fit and keeps up his performance.

