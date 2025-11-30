Ademola Lookman has scored in back-to-back matches for Atalanta ahead of AFCON 2025

The Super Eagles star netted a brilliant follow-up finish in a crucial 2-0 win over Fiorentina on Saturday

Lookman’s resurgence offers major encouragement for coach Eric Chelle as Nigeria finalises its AFCON squad

Ademola Lookman is finding form just when Nigeria needs him most.

The Super Eagles forward delivered another standout performance on Sunday, November 30, scoring in Atalanta’s 2-0 victory over Fiorentina, a win that lifted the Bergamo side to 11th place in Serie A.

Ademola Lookman scores in back-to-back games for the first time this season as Atalanta won 2-0 against Fiorentina. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

The goal marks Lookman’s second strike in two matches, having also scored in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week, One Football reports.

For Nigeria, the timing could not be any better. With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations just weeks away, Lookman’s resurgence offers a much-needed confidence boost after a difficult stretch in recent international fixtures.

Atalanta end winless run

Atalanta entered the weekend desperate for a turnaround, having gone eight Serie A matches without a win.

Ademola Lookman helps put the Bergamo club two goals up against Fiorentina. Photo by Marco Luzzani

Source: Getty Images

New coach Raffaele Palladino, managing his first home game, needed a response, and his players delivered.

Odilon Kossounou opened the scoring with a spectacular first-time strike into the top corner, latching onto a lay-off from Charles De Ketelaere.

Whether he meant it as a shot or a cross, it was a moment of brilliance and the first Serie A goal of the defender’s career.

Lookman had earlier missed a chance from a poor back-pass by David De Gea, but he made no mistake in the second half.

After De Ketelaere’s powerful header forced a strong save from De Gea, Lookman reacted quickest, hitting the rebound into the roof of the net to double Atalanta’s lead, Football Italia reports.

The goal sealed a vital win and deepened Fiorentina’s crisis under Paolo Vanoli, who remains without a domestic victory.

Boost for Super Eagles as AFCON preparations intensify

Lookman’s return to form will delight Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who is finalising his preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 28-year-old forward struggled during Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifying matches, often looking isolated and short of confidence.

But his performances over the past week suggest he is peaking at exactly the right moment.

Lookman is expected to feature prominently in Nigeria’s AFCON campaign as the three-time African champions aim to secure a fourth continental title.

His sharpness and ability to produce decisive moments could prove crucial in a tournament where fine margins make all the difference for the Super Eagles.

For Nigeria, the signs are positive. And for Lookman, this may be the start of his best run yet in a Super Eagles jersey.

Lookman aims dig at ex-Atalanta coach

Lookman scored during the 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in a six-minute madness from La Dea, during which Ederson and Charles de Ketelaere also scored.

