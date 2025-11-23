Besiktas legend Sinan Engin has claimed Galatasaray always lose their competitive edge without Victor Osimhen

Besiktas legend Sinan Engin has delivered a stark message to Galatasaray following the team’s narrow 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi Ankara at Rams Park.

Engin, a respected voice in Turkish football and a former Black Eagles midfielder with over 15 years in the game, expressed concern over Galatasaray’s reliance on their star striker Victor Osimhen.

Besiktas legend Sinan Engin has claimed Galatasaray is an ordinary team without Victor Osimhen in the mix. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Engin, Galatasaray lose a significant part of their identity whenever the 26-year-old Nigerian forward is unavailable.

Speaking to Habersarikirmizi.com, he bluntly assessed the champions:

“Galatasaray is never going to hold together without Osimhen. Without Osimhen, Galatasaray looks like a very normal team.”

Engin’s comments arrive at a tense moment for the club, with Osimhen ruled out due to the hamstring injury he suffered during Nigeria’s heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss to DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff.

Galatasaray fight back to win without Osimhen

Despite Osimhen’s absence, Galatasaray eventually claimed all three points, but it was far from comfortable.

The champions endured a sluggish and anxious first half, struggling to break through even with dominant possession.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season in the UEFA Champions League with six goals. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

M’Baye Niang stunned the home crowd by giving Genclerbirligi the lead in the 22nd minute, leaving fans unsettled as they witnessed an attack lacking its usual sharpness.

Everything changed after the interval. Okan Buruk’s side emerged transformed, producing a blistering 11-minute surge that flipped the match on its head, beIN Sports reports.

Mauro Icardi struck first in the 55th minute, pouncing on a loose ball. Two minutes later, Barıs Alper Yılmaz fired in a powerful effort to complete the turnaround.

İlkay Gundogan added a third in the 66th minute with a precise strike from distance to seal the win for the defending champions.

However, defensive lapses allowed Genclerbirligi to stay alive, and the final stages were marked by frantic action and two red cards.

Even in victory, Galatasaray’s lack of cohesion in the first half reinforced Engin’s argument that the team is far more vulnerable when Osimhen is missing.

Race against time as Europe awaits

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray permanently after a sensational loan spell last season, remains essential to the team’s ambitions.

The Nigerian forward has already scored nine goals in 12 appearances this season and leads the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with six goals.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has confirmed that Osimhen is undergoing a two-week recovery program following his injury.

The Turkish club hopes to have him ready for their Champions League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise and the massive derby against Fenerbahçe on December 1.

Meanwhile, European giants Barcelona and PSG continue to monitor Osimhen’s situation, adding further intrigue to his future.

