Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has continued to attract interest from top European clubs following his performances for club and country this season.

Reports have it that La Liga giants Real Madrid are preparing a staggering €100 million ($115.28 million) bid to sign the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker.

Los Blancos are desperate to bolster their attack as the club hierarchy sees the striker as a key piece in their long-term strategy.

Osimhen's aggressive and instinctive style has attracted the club in order to fulfil the need for a dynamic and consistent goal-scorer.

Should the deal pull through, French striker Kylian Mbappe would be deployed to his preferred position on the left wing, while the new signing takes over the central responsibilities.

Osimhen is viewed as the ideal forward who could provide an immediate goal-scoring impact and physical presence in the box.

The former Lille striker has been lethal in front of goal since he completed his permanent transfer to Turkish club Galatasaray.

He is now one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, having become the central figure both in Turkey and the UEFA Champions League.

The forward has scored nine goals in 12 matches for his club this season, and Real Madrid anticipate that the deal could exceed €100 million, per Sports Mole.

More clubs interested in Osimhen

Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona have all been linked with the impressive striker.

His current contract with Galatasaray, which runs until 2029, does not have a release clause.

However, the Spanish side will face a significant obstacle should they officially table their contract for the former Napoli man. Recall that the Turkish club paid €75m (£64m) to secure the Nigerian international from Napoli, and will not be willing to let him go without making a substantial profit.

Real Madrid know that a deal for Osimhen could surpass the projected €100m (£88m), they consider the investment as strategic, believing that the Nigerian forward could have an immediate impact both on and off the pitch.

Convincing the striker would be another hurdle Real Madrid may have to contend with. Although the club boast a huge history and plethora of trophies, Osimhen has made it clear that Galatasaray holds a special place in his heart.

