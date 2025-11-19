Super Eagles lost to DR Congo 4-3 in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday, November 16

The defeat to the Leopards means the Super Eagles will miss their second consecutive Mundial after the 2022 edition in Qatar

Eric Chelle has reportedly compiled the list of Super Eagles players who will represent the country at the upcoming 2025 AFCON

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has shifted attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for December 21 to January 18, 2026.

Chelle failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff in Mexico next year after their 4-3 loss to DR Congo in the Africa playoffs.

Eric Chelle and Samuel Chukwueze during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old was given the mandate to qualify the three-time African champions for the World Cup in USA, Canada, and Mexico in his contract, signed in January 2025, per BBC.

Chelle took over as coach following the sack of Jose Peseiro and resignation of Finidi George during the World Cup qualifiers, as Nigeria were in fifth position with three draws and one loss.

The former Mali coach recorded an impressive four wins and two draws, finishing in second place with 17 points in the CAF qualification group C below the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Al Jazeera.

The Nigeria Football Federation reportedly considered retaining Eric Chelle after qualifying for the playoffs in Morocco after penciling down his replacement.

Chelle ready for 2025 AFCON

Eric Chelle is set to lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite reports suggesting he has not fully met the terms and conditions of his contract.

Super Eagles Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa. Photo by: Phill Magakoe / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to OwnGoal, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are impressed with the transformation and aggressiveness the Franco-Malian brought into the team since he took over.

The NFF source mentioned that Eric Chelle has already compiled the list of players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and has been given the mandate of reaching the final. He said:

“The Nigeria Football Federation is not considering bringing another coach because the time is short. Eric Chelle has already compiled the list of players for the AFCON and he will be in charge unless he decides otherwise.

“His target will be to reach the final of the tournament. If Chelle had qualified for the inter-continental playoffs, his target would have been to reach the semifinal of the AFCON.

”Hopefully we will regroup in two weeks for AFCON preparations with the disappointment of the world cup playoff behind us. All we can do at this time is to look ahead”.

Eric Chelle reached the quarterfinal of he 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the host Ivory Coast winning by 2-1 during extra time.

President Tinubu commends Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu commended the Super Eagles for their spirited performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

President Tinubu emphasised the need to focus on the African Cup of Nations, scheduled for December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng