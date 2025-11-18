Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made a bold decision after the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

Nigeria lost 4-3 to DR Congo via penalty shootout after playing 1-1 draw at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan stadium on Sunday night, November 16

Eric Chelle has shifted focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), coming up next December

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has taken some drastic measures following Nigeria's unceremonious defeat at the hands of DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Leopards beat the Super Eagles 4-3 via penalty shootout after playing an entertaining 1-1 draw in front of the fans at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria got the lead through Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka in the 3rd minute after his shot was deflected into the net.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho.

Meshack Elia equalised for stubborn DR Congo in the 32nd minute, converting Cedric Bakambu's pass after Fulham winger Alex Iwobi was disposed of in the middle of the park.

Super Eagles' main man, Victor Osimhen, suffered an injury at the end of the first half, which prevented him from playing the second half as Nigeria strolled throughout the second 45 minutes.

The Leopards came close twice in winning the match during extra time but the first attempt was denied by the Video Assistant Referee, while Nwabali stopped Chancel Mbemba's header from entering the net, per BBC.

Eric Chelle accused a member of the DR Congo technical team of using 'voodoo' during the penalty shootout, after Nigeria failed to convert three attempts.

Chelle drops three players after World Cup playoffs

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly axed three players following their unimpressive performance at the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho.

According to OwnGoal, the 48-year-old will lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations coming up in December.

The former Mali coach has been given the marching orders by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to reach the final of the AFCON or risk getting sacked.

Chelle has begun his plans for the AFCON and his first point of call is to drop three players, and they include Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and one other.

The former MC Oran gaffer is planning on calling Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu, FC Volendam midfielder Gibson Yah and Pisa FC Ebenezer Akinsamiro.

Nigeria will receive a major boost after the recovery of Terem Moffi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who sustained injuries in their clubs before the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Chelle led Nigeria to finish in second position behind South Africa in the CAF qualification group with 17 points, per NY Times.

