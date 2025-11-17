President Tinubu commended the Super Eagles for their spirited performance despite losing to DR Congo

Nigeria’s World Cup 2026 hopes ended after a 1 - 1 draw and 4-3 penalty defeat to DR Congo

Tinubu urged the team to regroup and focus on preparations for the 2025-2026 African Cup of Nations

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their spirited performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The commendation is coming despite being eliminated by the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, November 16.

After the Super Eagles' defeat to the Republic of Congo, President Bola Tinubu finally speaks out on the outcome of the qualifying match.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu (Information & Strategy), posted the President’s remarks on November 17, via X.

Tinubu praised the team for putting forth their best efforts and urged them to maintain focus on upcoming competitions.

Penalty heartbreak ends Nigeria’s World Cup dream

Nigeria’s hopes of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup were dashed after a dramatic play-off in Morocco.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, but DR Congo triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, advancing to the Inter-Confederation play-off and keeping their World Cup aspirations alive.

Tinubu urges preparation for African Cup of Nations

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing the World Cup for a second consecutive time, President Tinubu emphasised the need to focus on the African Cup of Nations, scheduled for December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

President Bola Tinubu reacts publicly following the Super Eagles' loss to the Republic of Congo in the recently concluded qualifier.

He said,

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them. We must now plug all the loopholes. Our football administrators, players, and indeed all stakeholders must go back to the drawing board. Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations. Our Super Eagles must recover the lost glory.”

The President urged football authorities and players to analyse their performance and strategise for future competitions, stressing that the team’s resilience should be celebrated and used as motivation for upcoming tournaments.

Peter Obi speaks on Super Eagles' defeat

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria's loss to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a World Cup qualifying match would weigh deeply on players of the losing side.

Obi lauded the Super Eagles for the 'sacrifice and commitment they put into every match.' He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Let this moment not break your spirit. Great teams are defined by their response to adversity. What matters now is how we stand, regroup, and rebuild with even greater discipline, focus, and preparedness. I am confident you can rise stronger."

Nwabali apologises to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali apologised to fans following Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the African final of the World Cup play-offs. The 29-year-old disclosed that the team will take full responsibility for the loss, describing it as painful.

The Nigerian national team will now turn attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which runs from December 21 to January 18, Sky Sports reports. They have been drawn in Group C, where they will trade tackles with Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in the preliminary stage.

