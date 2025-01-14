Eric Chelle's appointment as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has continued to be met with a barrage of criticism

The Franco-Malian tactician was appointed by the Nigerian Football Federation following a lengthy search for a substantive manager

The president of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, has explained the rationale behind the appointment of the former Mali coach for the Super Eagles

The Nigerian footballing community has been awash with complaints and grumblings, particularly following the appointment of Eric Chelle as head coach of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old, who previously managed the Malian national team, was unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after an extensive search for a suitable manager.

However, his appointment has continued to draw criticism, with the unveiling ceremony doing little to quell the dissatisfaction.

In response to the ongoing backlash, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, has stepped forward to clarify the rationale behind selecting Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

NFF chief explains reason for Chelle's appointment

Speaking during Chelle's official unveiling on Monday, the NFF president outlined the federation’s rationale for appointing him, emphasising the need for a coach with a strong grasp of African football dynamics.

"Eric is here to work. I want to assure all Nigerians that if Eric can replicate what happened in Mali, by the grace of God, we’re going to the World Cup.

We want someone who understands the mentality of African football, and Eric fits that profile. By God’s grace, he will deliver the results," Gusau stated.

The NFF president also called on football enthusiasts across Nigeria to support Chelle, assuring them that both the federation and the government would provide the necessary backing for his success.

"The only thing I ask from all stakeholders in Nigeria is to support him. At the NFF and the Sports Commission, we are committed to providing him with all the resources required to excel," Gusau added.

Gusau further disclosed that Chelle would immediately assume a supervisory role with the home-based Super Eagles (CHAN Eagles) during their training camp in Ikenne, Ogun State.

"Tomorrow, Eric will move to Ikenne to join the CHAN Eagles. He’ll oversee the team, evaluate the players, and explore ways to integrate some of our young talents into the senior squad," Gusau revealed.

"For now, he will work in a supervisory capacity because he wasn’t involved in selecting the players for CHAN. However, we’ve mandated him to be part of the team to observe their progress, ensure they receive the necessary support, and identify players who could transition into the Super Eagles."

Regarding the specifics of Chelle's appointment, Gusau confirmed a two-year contract with an option for a one-year extension, contingent on World Cup qualification.

"The contract duration is two years, with an additional year if he secures our qualification for the World Cup," Gusau clarified.

Chelle faces the formidable challenge of guiding Nigeria to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Super Eagles currently sit fifth in their qualification group, having failed to win any of their first four fixtures, according to data from FotMob.

