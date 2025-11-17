How Much Did NFF Lose As Super Eagles Fail to Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria has forfeited a huge financial reward after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The three-time African champions will miss another edition of the Mundial after losing to DR Congo in the final of the African playoffs

The NFF will not receive the minimum participation fee ahead of the tournament to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

The Nigeria Football Federation has forfeited a substantial financial incentive following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA will allocate funds to every team that qualifies for the expanded 48-team World Cup scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

The participation fee represents the baseline payment awarded to all teams that secure a spot in the group stage, in order to help with preparations.

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has lamented Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Further reports have it that the financial disbursements rise significantly as teams advance through the knockout rounds of the competition.

Nigeria misses out on 2026 World Cup

Three-time African champions Nigeria missed out on yet another edition of the Mundial after losing to DR Congo in the final of the African playoffs.

Mechak Elia struck in the 32nd minute to cancel out Frank Onyeka's third-minute strike as both teams needed to be separated via penalties.

Victor Osimhen, who had been instrumental throughout the qualification campaign, struggled to make an impact in the opening 45 minutes against the Leopards’ strong defensive setup.

The Galatasaray striker did not return from the tunnel at the start of the second half as he was replaced by Akor Adams.

Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi all missed from the spot as the Leopards claimed a 4-3 win over the Super Eagles in Rabat.

Nigeria loses $9 million

As a result of the missed qualification, the NFF will not receive the minimum participation fee of $9 million, approximately N12.99 billion per Sky Sports.

This comes less than one week after the Super Eagles protested unpaid wages as the players boycotted training ahead of their game against Gabon in the World Cup playoffs.

The standoff was eventually resolved following the intervention of the National Sports Commission (NSC) led by Shehu Dikko, who reached an agreement with the players at their hotel.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong later dismissed reports that the players were demanding special treatment, clarifying that their protest was solely about unpaid bonuses owed since 2019.

The world's football governing body will announce the official breakdown of the $652 million prize fund on December 5, 2025, following the group-stage draw.

According to Salary Leaks, the 2026 World Cup is set to become the most lucrative tournament in history in every sense.

The Super Eagles have failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

It is expected to become the most-watched sporting event ever, with record-breaking attendance across more than 100 matches.

Nwabali apologises to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali apologised to fans following Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the African final of the World Cup play-offs.

The 29-year-old disclosed that the team will take full responsibility for the loss, describing it as painful.

Source: Legit.ng