The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have concluded to disengage manager Eric Chelle in October 2025

The Super Eagles will take on Lesotho and Benin Republic in their final 2026 World Cup qualifying matches

Nigeria are on the verge of missing the Mundial back-to-back after failing to attend the 2022 edition in Qatar

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have allegedly set up machineries to disengage Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The former Mali manager was appointed in January with the mandate of qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The 47-year-old swung into action by recording Nigeria's first win of the qualifying series against Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, but drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last March.

Last September, the Valenciennes legend handled Nigeria as they won their second match against the Amavubi with Tolu Arokodare scoring the only goal before recording another 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Free State Stadium.

Nigeria will take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho on October 10, and face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic four days later.

The 47-year-old won eight out of the available 12 points in the 2026 CAF qualification group C.

Super Eagles are currently on 11 points, three behind group leaders Benin Republic (14 points) and South Africa (14 points).

Chelle led the three-time AFCON winners to win the 2025 Unity Cup, beating Ghana in the semi-final and Jamaica in the final.

NFF line up Eguavoen as Chelle's replacement

Having failed to meet the terms of his contract, the NFF are set to replace Eric Chelle with Super Eagles legend Augustine Eguavoen.

According to Score Nigeria, Chelle took over from Eguavoen in January after handling Nigeria at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Augustine Eguavoen is reportedly set to take over as coach of the Super Eagles. Photo by: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 1994 AFCON winner is making his fifth coming as the country coach, and currently occupies the position of the Technical Director at the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Kortrijk legend first handled the senior national team between 2005 to 2007, winning a bronze medal at the 2006 AFCON.

Eguavoen, popularly known as Cerezo, was appointed caretaker coach before the NFF engaged Lars Lagerback to take the Super Eagles to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

After the sack of Gernot Rohr, Eguavoen managed the Super Eagles again between 2021 and 2022 before the appointment of Jose Peseiro.

In 2024, the Bendel Insurance legend temporarily stepped in after Finidi George resigned as coach, qualifying for the 2025 AFCON coming up in December.

There is a high tendency that Austin Eguavoen would be in charge when Nigeria takes on Venezuela and Colombia in an international friendly match in the United States next November, as a build-up to the AFCON, per Vanguard.

