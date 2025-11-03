Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted the squad list for the match against Gabon in the World Cup play-off

The former Mali coach failed to secure the automatic slot in the CAF qualification group C after managing six matches

Super Eagles players across Europe have been impressive since their final qualifiers against Benin Republic

Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a strong squad ahead of the World Cup play-off against Gabon, scheduled for November 13.

The Franco-Malian tactician took charge of the three-time African champions following an underwhelming run in the World Cup qualifiers, during which Nigeria managed just three points from a possible twelve.

The 47-year-old was tasked with securing a World Cup berth after the country failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Chelle wasted no time making an impact, guiding Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in his first match, with goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen. The team then settled for a 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The former MC Oran coach handed Nigeria a crucial lifeline after leading the Super Eagles to a commanding 4-0 win over Benin Republic, with Osimhen netting a hat-trick and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka adding a stoppage-time goal to secure a playoff spot.

Nigeria finished with 17 points, edging out Burkina Faso, which ended the CAF Group A qualifiers with 21 points, per TnTSports.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Committee has reportedly postponed any decision on Eric Chelle’s future until next year, despite the team’s failure to secure an automatic qualification spot from CAF qualification group C.

Chelle sends sqaud list to NFF

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has reportedly presented his squad list for the 2026 World Cup playoff to the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to OwnGoal, NFF advised Chelle to expand the list from his usual 22-man squad to 25 to accommodate players who will be earning their first cap for the Super Eagles.

A top official in the NFF said Eric Chelle is also awaiting the injury update of some of the players from their clubs before announcing the list to the general public. He said:

"Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has submitted the squad list to the NFF but has not given the express permission to make it public. I feel he checking and waiting on the fitness level on some of the important players before making the final decision on who to include and remove.

"There are also talks between Chelle and the Technical Committee about an enlarged squad of 25 for the playoffs rather than the usual 22 or 23 players. As soon as Eric Chelle gives go-ahead, it will be made public”.

Super Eagles will face Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoff, before meeting the winners between Cameroon and DR Congo in the final three days later, per BBC.

Simon ready for Gabon

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has taken his goal tally to three for Paris FC in 11 appearances in the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season.

His latest strike comes just two weeks ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff clash against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

