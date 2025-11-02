Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has sent a crucial message to Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoffs

The 27-year-old put up an impressive performance for his club during the Ligue 1 on Saturday night, November 1

Nigeria are on the quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar

Moses Simon has continued his impressive run for both country and club in the 2025/26 season.

The Super Eagles winger scored the winning goal in Paris FC's 1-0 win against Monaco in the Ligue 1 on Saturday night, November 1.

Simon completed his move to the promoted side during the summer transfer (June 25) from Nantes and has proven to be a decent player.

Monaco, who were six matches unbeaten with two wins and four draws, piled the pressure from the blast of the whistle as they almost went forward in the 14 minutes when Aleksandr Golovin sent an effort wide of the left post.

The visiting team soaked up the pressure from Monaco but in the 30th minute, Jean-Pjilippe Krasso rattled the post with his powerful left-footed shot as the first half ended in a stalemate, per beIN Sports..

In the 53rd minute, Moses Simon found the back of the net after connecting to Maxime Lopez's cutback pass. The Super Eagles player's goal secured Paris FC's first win in four matches, which moved them to 10th on the log, per Sofascore.

Simon ready for Gabon

Moses Simon has taken his goal tally to three for Paris FC in 11 appearances in the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season.

His latest strike comes just two weeks ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff clash against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

The former Levante winger came under heavy criticism during the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Lesotho.

However, he silenced critics with an explosive performance against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, providing the assist for Victor Osimhen’s third goal with a pinpoint free kick from the right wing, and setting up the fourth goal that sealed Nigeria’s place in the playoffs.

Simon will deliver - Saheed

Nigeria sports journalist Toyin Saheed believes that Nantes winger Moses Simon can replicate his form in the playoff against Gabon.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Saheed said Simon remains one of the most outstanding and committed players in the current squad.

He added that Nigeria can rest assured that the team is going to the World Cup. Saheed said:

“Moses Simon has regained his form and this is good news to the Super Eagles and Nigeria. His goal against Monaco will be a boost for the team and Eric Chelle. We need everyone including the wingers to be ready for the playoffs.

“Simon has always given his best to Nigeria whenever he is called upon and he can be pampered if he is having a bad game in some instances."

