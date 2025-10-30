Gabon Star Aubameyang Fires Warning to Super Eagles Ahead of 2026 World Cup Playoff
- Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has warned Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Morocco
- The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on November 13
- The former Arsenal striker is seeking to qualify his nation for their first ever Mundial
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again fired a message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco.
The Panthers narrowly missed out on the automatic ticket to the Mundial after finishing in second place with 25 points, one point behind 2023 AFCON winners Ivory Coast in the 2026 CAF qualification group F.
Meanwhile, Nigeria put up an impressive performance at the end of the qualifier, managing to secure 17 points in the CAF qualification group C, one point behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, per TnTSports.
On the other hand, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon take on the Antelopes of DR Congo in the second semifinal, beIN SPORTS.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The semifinal matches will be played at the refurbished Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13, and the winners of the two matches will face each other in November for a chance to play in the inter-continental playoff.
Aubameyang speaks ahead of clash vs Nigeria
Former Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that the upcoming match against Nigeria will be crucial in determining their World Cup fate.
According to OwnGoal, the Olympique Marseille forward explained that the semifinal encounter is the most important match of the playoffs.
He emphasised that the Panthers cannot afford to lose after an impressive qualifying campaign in which they secured 25 points. He said:
”We have to beat Nigeria to stand a chance of playing in the other game. So it is for me the main game in our quest to be at the World Cup next year.
"We can’t afford to lose it and we know they have quality players as well."
The former Chelsea striker scored four goals in their 4-3 win against Gambia in their matchday nine of the qualifier before picking his second yellow. He missed out on their final match against Burundi, which ended 2-0.
Aubameyang has been cleared to face the three-time AFCON, as he is ready to play an important role in the encounter.
Gabon coach sees beyond playoffs
Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma said the players will put up a brilliant performance against Nigeria when both teams clash.
According to Sporting News Africa, Mouyouma revealed that the encounter will also serve as a friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming up in Morocco in December. He said:
"To get 25 points and not qualify is hard to take. We are ready. It will be a good match to play (against Nigeria), and a good test for the 2025 AFCON.”
Arokodare sends message to Chelle
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare was on target in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, October 29.
With less than two weeks to the World Cup playoffs, Tolu Arokodare has declared his readiness for Nigeria’s clash against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.