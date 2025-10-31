Super Eagles have a date with Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff on November 13

The three-time African champions failed to secure an automatic ticket to the Mundial after finishing second in the qualifiers

A Super Eagles legend has shared tips on how the senior national team can win their first phase of the playoffs

Nigeria have intensified their efforts to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Super Eagles sealed a commanding 4-0 victory over Benin Republic in their final CAF Group C qualifier, with Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick to propel the team to second place on 17 points. Before the match, Nigeria had been third behind Benin (17 points) and South Africa (15 points).

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between Lesotho and Nigeria. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON champions began their qualification campaign poorly, earning just three points from their first four matches in the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen. The disappointing run led to the dismissal of Jose Peseiro and the subsequent resignation of Finidi George.

However, the appointment of Eric Chelle and the return of Osimhen revitalised the team’s fortunes. Under Chelle’s leadership, Nigeria secured four wins and two draws, booking their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup continental playoffs to be held in Morocco, per BBC.

Super Eagles legend shares tip with Chelle

Enyimba legend Sunday Mba believes Nigeria have what it takes to overcome Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

According to Soccernet, the 2013 AFCON winner urged the current Super Eagles squad to replicate their impressive performances against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Mba expressed confidence that Nigeria stands a strong chance of clinching the sole intercontinental playoff spot for the tournament scheduled to take place in Mexico next year. He said:

“Let's bring that same spirit from the last game against Benin.

“If we have that same spirit, we will qualify. But if anything should happen to that spirit, it's shaky. That's a perfect spirit. That's the spirit we need now because we are in a tight corner,” per AYSuga Channel.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Mba during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Tahiti and Nigeria. Photo by: Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mba scored Nigeria's only goal against Burkina Faso in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final under coach Stephen Keshi.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed the venues for next month’s African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo are the four best runners-up from the group phase of the CAF qualifying series, according to FIFA.

El Barid Stadium and Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex will host the semi-final games, while the latter will host the final.

Gusau sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has charged the Super Eagles players ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match against Gabon.

Gusau is confident that Nigeria will progress and urged the players to bring the same fighting spirit they displayed against Benin.

Source: Legit.ng