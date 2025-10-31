Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has received a huge boost ahead of next month's 2026 World Cup playoffs

A Nigerian international who got injured during club duties has been penciled to return to action

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoff on November 13

Eric Chelle will be pleased with the news that one of his key players is set to return from injury at the club level ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in November.

Nigeria finished second in CAF qualification group C with 17 points, just one point behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Since taking charge, Chelle has transformed the Super Eagles’ campaign, guiding the team to four wins and two draws, including back-to-back victories over the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Nigeria’s most impressive performance came in the emphatic 4-0 win over Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. This result sealed their playoff spot and edged out Burkina Faso, who finished with 21 points in Group A, per Plus FIFA.

Dele-Bashiru to return from injury

Nigeria international Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is set to return to action in the Serie A league for Lazio following his five-week sideline.

According to Soccernet, the 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Lazio's match against AS Roma on September 21, which resulted in him missing five matches for the Italian giants.

The combative midfielder failed to play for the Super Eagles during their must-win matches against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The former Manchester City player has begun training at the club facility and is expected to return soon and feature in one of Lazio's match before the playoff against Gabon, per Lazio News 24.

Dele-Bashiru scored for Nigeria during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya last October.

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru during the Serie A match between Sassuolo and SS Lazio in Italy. Photo by: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio.

Eric Chelle is currently having a crisis in the team as Terem Moffi, Felix Agu, Ola Aina, and Cyriel Dessers are on the injury list.

The former Mali coach is expected to name his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in the first week of November.

Chelle must improvise - Itua

Nigeria Sports journalist Favour Itua said coach Eric Chelle must improve with the current stars at his disposal ahead of the playoffs.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Itua said Nigeria has no reason not to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He said:

"Nigeria have loads of players scattered across the globe, and we have noreason not to qualify for the World Cup. Some of our players like Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are injured but that should not stop us from securing all three points and making it to the final of the playoffs."

NFF president clarifies Eric Chelle's future

Legit.ng reported that the NFF clarified Eric Chelle’s future as Super Eagles head coach ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau dismissed the rumours that the manager will be sacked before AFCON if Nigeria does not win the African playoff.

