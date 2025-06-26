The 2025/26 summer transfer window in Europe has opened for clubs to do business for next season

FIFA opened a special window for clubs participating in the 2025 Club World Cup earlier in June

Some Super Eagles players have already made early moves to new clubs ahead of next season

Clubs across Europe and other regions where the transfer window is open have begun completing deals early to improve their squads before pre-season ahead of next season.

The European window is fully opened, having initially closed for six days following FIFA's special window from June 1 to 10 for clubs participating in the Club World Cup.

Moses Simon playing for Nigeria at the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian footballers are on the market as they aim to join new clubs next season, including top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who will leave Napoli and Atalanta.

While those are waiting, some Super Eagles players have done early business and joined new clubs.

Legit.ng looks at three Super Eagles stars who have joined new clubs.

Super Eagles stars who have joined new clubs

1. Moses Simon

Simon left Nantes after five successful seasons, during which he helped the club win the 2022 Coupe de France and joined newly-promoted side Paris FC for a reported €7 million transfer fee.

Super Eagles’ number 15 signed a three-year contract worth about €300,000 per week, as noted by The Nation, though another report put it just below €100,000 per week.

2. Leon Balogun

Balogun was released by Scottish Premiership club Rangers after his contract expired at the end of last season, and the defender joined Cypriot club Aris Limassol.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old defender signed a one-year contract as he approaches the end of his career, which began at Turkiyemspor Berlin, a Turkish club based in Berlin, Germany.

3. Semi Ajayi

Ajayi moved to fellow EFL Championship side Hull City after he was released by West Bromwich Albion following the expiration of his contract after six years, the majority of which was in the second division.

According to Hull City's official statement, he signed a two-year contract and believes his experience in the Championship will help the club compete in the top half of the table next season.

Semi Ajayi scored Nigeria's first goal against Ghana in the Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles stars waiting for moves

Other Super Eagles stars are guaranteed to make moves this summer as they will leave their current clubs, including Osimhen, who is expected to leave Napoli permanently.

Osimhen has offers from Galatasaray and Al-Hilal, but has yet to accept either as he is currently on holiday in Nigeria and expecting offers from other clubs.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Lookman will also leave Atalanta with Napoli, Barcelona, and Premier League clubs interested in signing the winger.

Wilfred Ndidi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, Joe Aribo, and Paul Onuachu are others who are expected to play for new clubs next season.

Osimhen rules out Fenerbahce move

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen ruled out joining Fenerbahce after the Turkish giants confirmed their willingness to battle rivals Galatasaray for his signature.

The Napoli-owned forward noted the rivalry between the two clubs means he cannot play for another Turkish club because of the fan fanaticism in the country.

