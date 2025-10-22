Sam Sodje has cautioned that Stanley Nwabali’s “overconfidence” could cost Nigeria the 2026 World Cup ticket

The ex-Super Eagles defender has urged coach Eric Chelle to act fast and consider psychological support for the goalkeeper

Nwabali is facing mounting pressure from Maduka Okoye despite earning a CAF Goalkeeper of the Year nomination

Stanley Nwabali’s hold on the Super Eagles’ number-one shirt has come under renewed scrutiny after a string of shaky performances in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s costly errors against Lesotho, which led to a goal in the nervy 2-1 victory, have raised doubts about his reliability under pressure.

Compounding the situation is the resurgence of Maduka Okoye, who recently returned from suspension to reclaim his starting spot at Udinese.

The former Watford goalkeeper, who made his first appearance in over two months, put up a solid performance against Cremonese on his return to action, igniting calls for his return to the national team.

Okoye’s impressive form has reopened the debate about who should start between the posts when Nigeria faces Gabon in Morocco on November 13, Sky Sports reports..

Sam Sodje sounds Nwabali warning

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Sodje has urged Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, to act swiftly on what he describes as a growing overconfidence problem with first-choice goalkeeper Nwabali.

Speaking on Brila FM’s “No Holds Barred with Ifeanyi Udeze,” Sodje expressed concern that Nwabali’s recent attitude and inconsistency could prove costly for the Super Eagles as they chase a World Cup ticket.

The former Reading defender warned that unchecked confidence can quickly turn into complacency, something Nigeria cannot afford at this stage as they head into the World Cup playoff against Gabon.

“If the coach thinks Stanley will cost us soon, something has to be done about it. This is where a psychologist comes into play. It is up to the coach to find solutions and speak to him, and keep him focused. He had a personal grief too. A goalkeeper is only as good as his defenders.

“I’m surprised how he has turned out. Stanley has to calm down. He is a confident guy but this one don pass confidence oo!”

Nwabali bags CAF nomination

Despite the heavy criticism surrounding his recent performances, Nwabali continues to attract recognition on the continental stage.

According to Foot Africa, the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper has been nominated once again for the CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, his second consecutive nomination.

Nwabali was first shortlisted in 2024 after his standout performances at the AFCON, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Though he did not win, with Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns claiming the prize, his inclusion this year reflects his enduring reputation among African football observers.

However, awards and accolades will mean little if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle advised to stick to Nwabali

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior member of the Super Eagles has made it clear that the coaching staff and defenders remain firmly behind Nwabali.

Nwabali’s chemistry with the defensive line is reportedly a major factor behind the Chippa United goalkeeper’s continued selection in the national team.

