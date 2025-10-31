Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has partly blamed international duty for Ademola Lookman’s struggles early this season

Lookman scored his first goal this season during Atalanta's 1-1 draw against AC Milan, ending a five-month goal drought

The Super Eagles forward is working his way to full fitness after a chaotic summer over his failed move to Inter Milan

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has hinted that the September and October international breaks contributed to Ademola Lookman’s early-season struggles.

Lookman attempted to leave Atalanta last summer, but the club blocked his proposed move to Inter Milan despite receiving an offer worth €45 million.

He went on strike and only rejoined the team after Atalanta’s 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Juric has gradually eased him into action, managing his minutes, and he recently completed the 90 minutes in consecutive matches against Cremonese and AC Milan, as noted by Transfermarkt.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year scored his first goal against AC Milan, ending his five-month goal drought, which stretched to last season.

Atalanta boss Juric breathed a sigh of relief after he broke his deadlock as he had been clamouring for his best player to get back in good form.

Juric blames international duty for Lookman's drought

The manager claimed that Lookman could have progressed faster in his fitness schedule if he had remained in Bergamo since his reintegration into the squad.

“He’s coming off a difficult period, and he's worked little in recent weeks, partly due to his national team commitments,” Juric said as quoted by Tutto Atalanta.

“I wanted to give him a lot of play to help him regain his rhythm and confidence.”

The former Southampton manager is confident that the Nigerian forward has regained form and will be an important player this season.

“He can be decisive both from the start and during the game. He just needs to continue to grow, but I see him increasingly becoming part of the team,” he added.

Lookman's club form reflected in his performance for the Super Eagles during a crucial run of games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

He featured in three of the four matches during the September and October international breaks, but was largely ineffective in all three matches.

The former Premier League star picked up unnecessary yellow cards against South Africa and Lesotho and was suspended for the decisive clash with Benin.

Head coach Eric Chelle views him as one of the important players as the Super Eagles prepare to face the Panthers of Gabon in a crucial World Cup playoff.

Lookman sent cryptic message after first goal

Legit.ng reported that Lookman sent a cryptic message after scoring his first goal for Atalanta this season during their 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

The attacker refused to celebrate the goal, and during his post-match conference, he refused to be drawn into his issues with the club off the pitch.

