Ademola Lookman broke his goal drought in Serie A, but his words after the match hinted that all may not be well between him and Atalanta.

The Nigerian forward finally opened his account for the season in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Tuesday night, but his post-match comments and muted goal celebration have sparked speculation about his relationship with the club.

Ademola Lookman opened his goal account this season after netting Atalanta's equaliser against AC Milan.

Lookman finally opens his Serie A account

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has endured a slow start to the season after a turbulent summer.

Lookman, who reportedly tried to push for a move away from Bergamo, has struggled to replicate the explosive form that helped Atalanta qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

On Tuesday night, the 28-year-old reminded fans of his quality.

After Milan took an early lead through Samuele Ricci in the fourth minute, Lookman responded with a fine equaliser in the 35th minute, Football Italia reports.

The Nigerian forward latched onto a pass from Mario Pasalic before rifling the ball into the roof of the net, a finish that reminds everyone of his best form last term.

However, despite his goal, Atalanta could not find a winner and had to settle for a draw, their seventh of the season.

The result keeps the Bergamo club unbeaten, but frustrations are growing among fans and players who expected more wins from the campaign’s opening stretch.

Lookman sends cryptic message to Atalanta

Lookman’s situation at Atalanta has been under scrutiny since the summer transfer window.

Ademola Lookman has refused to declare that he is happy with Atalanta after his transfer debacle last summer.

Following interest from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, his future in Bergamo appeared uncertain.

The Super Eagles forward eventually stayed but began the season on the bench, featuring only briefly in Atalanta’s early matches.

Since then, he has fought his way back into the starting lineup, with improved performances in recent games. But when asked after the Milan draw if he was happy to be back at Atalanta, Lookman’s answer left more questions than answers.

“It’s important to be available for the team, to help the team,” Lookman told DAZN Italia.

“I’ve not been able to find form yet, physically or in front of goal, but I’ll get there eventually and this was a step forward in the right direction. Hopefully in the coming games we’ll be able to get some wins.”

Pressed further about whether the goal meant he was happy to remain at the club, his response was notably evasive.

“I think that when I’m on the pitch, the most important thing is to try to help the team win. We want to keep climbing up the table, and that’s the most important thing, to win football games.”

Lookman’s subdued tone, combined with not celebrating his goal, suggested the bond between player and club is still fragile.

Lookman blamed for poor start

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has pointed to the poor form of Nigerian forward Lookman as one of the reasons behind the club’s sluggish start to the 2025/26 Serie A season.

The Bergamo-based side was held to a 1-1 draw against Cremonese on Saturday night, continuing a frustrating run of performances that has left fans worried about their attack.

