Atalanta coach Ivan Juric has sent a message to Ademola Lookman following a successful international break

The Super Eagles of Nigeria qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff after beating Benin Republic

Lookman was suspended for the match but remained with his teammates, providing motivational support

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has sent a message to Ademola Lookman ahead of his return to the team after the October international break.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria got another chance at qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reaching the playoffs, despite a poor start to the campaign.

Nigeria beat Lesotho 2-1 and thrashed neighbours Benin Republic 4-0 to clinch the playoff spot, and could have qualified automatically if Rwanda hadn't lost to South Africa.

Ivan Juric sends message to Lookman

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric wants to see a rejuvenated Lookman when he returns from international duty as he continues his integration into the team.

“I hope that he will return from international duty with the same attitude that I saw in the last two or three weeks that he worked with us, where I had no complaints,” Juric told Sport Mediaset.

“It was a great attitude, really positive, and I want to make up for the time we lost over the summer. He is not yet at his best, but I hope to see the right spirit from him.”

Lookman had a troubled summer after his proposed move to Inter Milan failed after Atalanta rejected a €45 million offer from the Nerazzurri.

The Super Eagles forward attempted to force the move, published a statement on social media after submitting a transfer request, but Atalanta refused to budge.

La Dea insisted that they had an agreement to sell the Nigerian, but not to an Italian club, as they would be unwilling to strengthen a direct rival.

As reported by ESPN, Lookman turned down attempts to send him on loan to the Premier League, where he had previously played, while the club rejected loan advances from Bayern Munich.

After weeks of protest and absence, he returned to the squad, but has yet to register an attacking contribution for club and country this season.

Juric needs Lookman back at his best, while Eric Chelle also hopes that the reigning African Footballer of the Year regains form at the right time.

He was suspended for the 4-0 win over Benin, but will return to action when Nigeria faces Gabon in the African playoff semifinal in November.

A win will take Nigeria closer to qualifying for the World Cup, as they will face the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo for a chance to qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs.

