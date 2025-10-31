Eric Chelle has been handed a huge boost ahead of the upcoming World Cup play-off against the Panthers of Gabon

A key Super Eagles squad member, who was ruled out of action for three months in September due to injury, is making a recovery

The defender suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw with South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will heave a sigh of relief following the latest news about one of his key players

Three-time African champions will head to Morocco, where they take on the Panthers of Gabon in a crucial World Cup play-off in Morocco.

Nigeria missed out on the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification Group C after South Africa's Bafana Bafana finished top.

Eric Chelle will be delighted with the return of Ola Aina to the Super Eagles fold. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

The Super Eagles' 4-0 win over Benin Republic on the final day of the qualifiers was enough to hand them a place in the play-offs.

They proceed to a mini-tournament where they face Gabon on November 13, while Cameroon and DR Congo will slug it out in the other fixture.

The winners of both matches will clash in a final slated for November 16, for a chance to represent Africa at the inter-continental level.

Ahead of the massive fixture against the Panthers, Eric Chelle has been handed a big boost following reports on Ola Aina's situation.

The 29-year-old, who underwent a hamstring surgery, suffered a knock in Nigeria's 1-1 draw against South Africa during the September International break. per BBC.

There were concerns as he was ruled out for at least three months, putting his participation in the World Cup play-offs and AFCON 2025 tournament in doubt.

Ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester United, coach Sean Dyche revealed that the Nigerian right-back is making progress with his recovery.

The tactician said in a pre-match conference:

“I have made a note of them because we have got a couple of knocks,” Dyche said in his pre-match press conference. Angus Gunn hasn’t been playing but is part of the squad, but he has opened up his knee ligaments.

“Woody [Chris Wood] is going to be possible for the Leeds game. He won’t make this one. We will have to see how that goes.

“Ola [Aina] is making good progress. Zinchenko is a no at the moment, unfortunately, and it is going to be a bit longer than we thought. Bakwa [Dilane] is still a no, but is making good progress. I’m having to read them off a list so I don’t forget them.

“We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. A few knocks, but nothing too serious at the moment,” the former Everton boss concluded about the injuries."

Ola Aina could return to action before the World Cup play-offs. Photo: Jon Hobley.

Awaziem returns to Super Eagles squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly included Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs against Gabon in November.

The 28-year-old has made nine appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, including their 2-1 away victory over Paris FC, a match that also featured Super Eagles winger Moses Simon.

