Liverpool have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup after 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in front of their fans at Anfield

The Reds manager Arne Slot has defended his decision to field a youthful side, stressing long-term development

The Dutchman has vowed to focus on the Premier League despite growing injury concerns and fatigue

Liverpool’s struggles deepened at Anfield on Tuesday night as Arne Slot’s side suffered a painful 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, ending their campaign in disappointing fashion.

Despite the heavy loss, Slot stood by his decision to field a youthful squad, calling it part of a long-term plan to build future stars for the club.

Liverpool began brightly under the Anfield lights but soon found themselves punished for defensive mistakes.

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr struck twice late in the first half, leaving the Reds chasing shadows, and the task became impossible when 18-year-old Amara Nallo received a red card shortly after the restart, reducing the hosts to ten men.

In the closing stages, Yeremy Pino added a late third to seal a commanding win for the visitors.

According to the BBC, the result marked Liverpool’s sixth loss in seven games across all competitions, continuing a worrying trend for Slot’s new-look side, but the Dutchman, however, refused to panic.

“People who know this club, who follow this club for a few years know that in this competition we also use this for our younger players. It felt like the right decision, and I have not changed that opinion," Slot told Liverpool's official website.

Slot explains why Liverpool lost to Palace

Slot explained that his Carabao Cup approach was consistent with Liverpool’s philosophy, using the tournament as a platform for academy graduates.

Liverpool’s squad selection reflected this focus, with several teenagers featuring prominently.

The decision came amid a congested fixture list and an injury-hit roster missing Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, and others.

“We only have four or five injuries, but if I have to play the same players again, there is a big risk of another injury,” Slot explained.

The Dutchman added that fatigue had clearly affected performance levels, saying:

“To lose that game of football is not a complete surprise if I see the struggles some players had.”

Liverpool to focus on Premier League

With the Carabao Cup exit now behind them, Slot is shifting focus to stabilising Liverpool’s form in the Premier League.

The coming days will be crucial as the Reds prepare for a tough stretch against Aston Villa, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, fixtures that could define their season, and Slot insists the Reds will bounce back.

“We came to work and gave everything for this team and this country. Now, we must focus on improving our rhythm and getting results again.”

