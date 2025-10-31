Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal has issued a stern warning to Nigeria ahead of their playoff against Gabon

Nigeria secured the playoff spot after demolishing Benin Republic 4-0 in their final World Cup qualifier match

Lawal also commented on the chances of Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Mr Garba Lawal has expressed worries about Gabon ahead of Nigeria's World Cup playoff on November 13.

Nigeria recorded four wins, five draws and one loss in the CAF qualification group C, with 17 points, while Gabon recorded six wins, three draws and one loss in the CAF qualification group F with 25 points.

The Super Eagles humiliated Benin Republic 4-0 in their final match of the qualifiers, while the Panthers beat Burundi 2-0.

Super Eagles players during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

Nigeria and Gabon will face off in the first semifinal of the playoff at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat at 5pm Nigerian time, per ESPN.

Lawal sends warning to Super Eagles

1996 Olympic gold medallist Garba Lawal said the playoffs will be very difficult for the Super Eagles.

According to BSN, the 51-year-old said Nigeria should have secured an automatic ticket during the qualifiers in the CAF qualification group C instead of going through the tedious process.

The Julius Berger legend said Gabon will pose a threat to Nigeria's chances of getting to the inter-continental playoffs. He said:

"It is clear that the playoffs is going to be very tough because the best four teams in the qualifiers have emerged. It would have been much more better if the Super Eagles had through the normal way than going through this long route.

"To imagine that after winning in Africa, they still have to play a team from Asia or South America. Even if you win the CAF playoff, you must also win the global one. It’s not a small task at all.”

"In my own opinion, I don't write Gabon off because they are a very good and organised team.

Garba Lawal during the semi final match of the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Nigeria and Senegal.

“In football, if you’re not organized, even with the best players, the team won’t function well. Every team in Africa is improving," per Brilanet.

Do not underestimate any team - Lawal

Roda legend Garba Lawal has cautioned the Super Eagles against underestimating any country at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next December.

The former Lobi Stars manager said no one expected teams like Zimbabwe and Lesotho to play draw with Nigeria during the World Cup qualifiers. He said:

“Our group isn’t easy. Some people said Lesotho would be easy, but we struggled to beat them 2–1. Uganda are even stronger. There are no easy games in African football.”

