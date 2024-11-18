The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations next year in Morocco

Group D remains open as the remaining three teams, Benin, Libya, and Rwanda could still qualify

The final matchday games will be held at the same time in Uyo and Tripoli at 5 pm West African time

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after five games, with their final home game expected to be a mere formality.

Nigeria were drawn in Group D alongside Benin Republic, Rwanda and Libya for the qualifying series and have 11 points after the first five matchdays.

Super Eagles players pose for photo before their 1-1 draw against Benin Republic. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF Online, Group D has not been fully decided, as the rest of the teams can still qualify, including Libya, who forfeited three points after holding Nigeria hostage at Al Abraq International Airport.

Legit.ng looks at what the remaining three teams need to qualify for AFCON 2025.

How Group D could be decided

What Benin needs to qualify

The Cheetahs of Benin Republic are managed by former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr. They are second with seven points and a goal difference of 0 after five games.

As noted by Sports Mole, to book their ticket to Morocco next year, they need to avoid a defeat above three goals against Libya and hope that Nigeria avoids defeat against Rwanda. They won't depend on Nigeria's result if they win or draw.

What Rwanda needs to qualify

The Amavubi of Rwanda, led by German tactician Franck Spittler, threw away their destiny after a shocking 1-0 home loss to Libya. The result leaves them with five points and an uphill task to qualify.

The East Africans must stage a massive upset and defeat Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, hoping Libya beat Benin. If Benin draws Libya, Amavubi must beat Nigeria at least 4-0.

What Libya needs to qualify

The Libyans had one point after three goals, got sanctioned by CAF after the airport saga with the Super Eagles and still weren't out. On Friday, they boosted their chances with a shock victory over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Their path to qualification is quite tricky. They need to beat Benin Republic by at least four goals and hope that Nigeria beat or draw Rwanda, and they'll feature at their fourth-ever AFCON in Morocco.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, after CAF awarded them three points, hold the most power in the group as others depend on their results. Their draw against Benin was consequential, and so will their match against Rwanda tonight.

How Libya helped Nigeria

Legit.ng reported on how Libya easily helped Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport last month.

The Mediterranean Knights have been involved in three actions, two of which indirectly contributed to the Super Eagles having an easy ride to the tournament in Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng