Nigerian football legend Garba Lawal stated that securing three points away will be a difficult task for the Super Eagles away in Rwanda

The team will face the Amavubi in a must-win clash at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21

Victor Osimhen leads the group of players who have arrived early at the Kigali camp ahead of Friday's match

Atalanta 1996 gold medallist Garba Lawal believes the Super Eagles can pick up three points against Rwanda.

The Eagles will play Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on March 21 and then host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

Nigeria are at risk of missing out on consecutive FIFA World Cups as they sit in a precarious position in the qualifiers table after four rounds of matches.

Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal says getting the three points against Rwanda will not be easy. Photo: by Tony Marshall/EMPICS.

Garba Lawal charges Super Eagles players

Former Nigeria star Garba Lawal stated that the Super Eagles can secure maximum points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Lawal urged the players to approach the games with the mindset that their lives depend on them.

The former Julius Berger player emphasized that a surprise win in Kigali could turn Group C around.

He also advised the players to show total commitment and resilience during their matches. Lawal told Legit.ng:

"I think the most important thing is to secure the maximum points. Three points away from home won’t be easy.

Yes, I believe the players are capable of winning these games. Why not? Winning those matches will change the table, but it won’t be easy.

Every game is like a cup final, and we must be compact in every position, playing as a team with focus, concentration, and resilience."

Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal says Nigeria can beat Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Garba Lawal puts faith in Chelle

Garba Lawal has called on Nigeria to give Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle all the support he needs before, during, and after the qualifiers.

The former Nigeria U-23 star said he has confidence in the current crop of players.

The 50-year-old said the players should not give room for complacency. He said:

"We need to support the coach—it’s all about Nigeria.

The Nigeria versus Rwanda match will be tough due to our position on the table, but the players must bring out their drive and inner conviction—there’s no room for complacency.

I have confidence in the players; after all, this is a World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria currently sits fifth on the table with three points, just one point above Zimbabwe in sixth, while South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic each have seven points per TheCable.

Former Super Eagles star speaks on goalkeeping

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has spoken highly of the Super Eagles goalkeeping trio, praising their exceptional abilities.

The two-time CAF Champions League winner addressed the unfair criticism of Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, explaining that he has been consistent in the last three seasons of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

The former Kwara United player singled out the skills and potential of Amas Obasogie former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper.

