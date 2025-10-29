Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has shed more light on how Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen helped revive Nigeria’s World Cup hopes

The Chelsea legend played in two different World Cups 2014 in Brazil and 2018 in Russia

Nigeria face the risk of missing their second consecutive World Cup after failing to qualify in 2022 following their playoff loss to Ghana

John Mikel has opened up on how Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen played a huge role in helping Nigeria revive their World Cup hopes.

The three-time African champions endured a poor start to their 2026 CAF World Cup qualifying campaign in Group C, struggling in their first four matches.

In Osimhen’s absence, Nigeria managed just three draws and suffered a defeat to Benin Republic. The disappointing run led to the dismissal of Jose Peseiro and the subsequent resignation of Finidi George.

Following the appointment of Eric Chelle, Osimhen returned to action against Rwanda, scoring twice in a 2-0 victory that saw him surpass legendary forward Segun Odegbami to become Nigeria’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.

The FIFA U17 World Cup winner also netted the Super Eagles’ only goal in a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last March.

Osimhen then inspired Nigeria to a commanding 4-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, bagging a hat-trick before Brentford defender Frank Onyeka sealed the rout in stoppage time, per TnT Sports.

The former Lille striker scored a total of six goals in five matches for Nigeria in the qualifiers, missing the match against South Africa, after sustaining an injury against the Amavubi of Rwanda in the first half.

The emphatic victory secured Nigeria’s place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, where they are set to face Gabon on November 13 in Rabat, Morocco.

Osimhen kept our hopes alive - Mikel Obi

Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi explained that Victor Osimhen's passion ensured that the Super Eagles remained in contention to qualify for the World Cup.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, the former Stoke City captain said the entire team gave their best during the final qualification match against Benin Republic.

Obi said Nigeria would have been out of the race if they had lost the game against the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. He said:

“Credit to the players because they gave their absolutely best and of course the main man we have talked about so many times on this podcast.

"He was absolutely brilliant against Benin Republic. If Nigeria failed to win that game, we would not be talking about trying to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Victor Osimhen singlehandedly kept the hope of the nation alive. This is one of the biggest game where he came out and scored a hat-trick. You can see the intensity, passion, and aggressiveness he shows."

Osimhen fires warning to Gabon

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has made it clear that he wants to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Osimhen, who netted a hat-trick against Benin, declared his readiness to give his all when the Super Eagles take on Gabon.

