Determined Victor Osimhen Fires Warning to Gabon Ahead of World Cup Play-Offs
- Victor Osimhen is determined to lead Nigeria to the World Cup as he sends a strong message to the play-offs' opponent, Gabon
- The Super Eagles have a November 13 date with the Panthers, and the winner heads to the final to face either Cameroon or DR Congo
- The overall winner will represent CAF at the inter-continental play-offs in March, where another African team could pick a ticket
Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has made it clear that he wants to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Following their 4-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin on the final day of the qualifiers, the Super Eagles sealed their place in the World Cup play-offs.
They head to Morocco, where they take on the Panthers of Gabon on November 13, and the winner of that fixture will face off with the team that wins between Cameroon and DR Congo.
The overall winner will represent the continent at the inter-continental play-offs in March, as Africa could present a tenth team at the Mundial next summer, All Nigeria Soccer reports.
Osimhen, who netted a hat-trick against Benin, declared his readiness to give his all when the Super Eagles take on Gabon.
The 26-year-old has never made it to the FIFA World Cup in his career, after Nigeria missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.
After Nigeria started the qualifiers for the 2026 edition on a poor note, Osimhen scored crucial goals to lead the team to the play-offs.
Speaking ahead of the showdown against the Panthers, the in-form Galatasaray striker said via Sporx:
"We have many goals as a club. We need to work hard and fight for these goals. I want to be in the World Cup with my country. I am giving my everything there too. My focus is here now.
"Next month is the World Cup playoffs. I will help my teammates with my goals, assists and everything. Now we will rest this week and we will play an important match."
The three-time African champions reached the World Cup playoffs as the fourth-best second-placed team in the qualifiers.
Chelle to solve goal-scoring problems
Meanwhile, head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed that the Super Eagles need more time to prepare as he attempts to solve the goal-scoring problems.
According to the tactician, the transition from the midfield is crucial and that Osimhen and Ademola Lookman should not be blamed. Chelle said:
"I don’t know if we have problems scoring goals. This is football; to score goals, you need to have a midfielder who gives the best ball, and to give the best ball, you need to have a defender who gives the best ball to the midfielder."
"This is the question about the group and philosophy, the way that you play. This is why every time I try to play with a lot of midfielders, because I want to dominate possession, we can find a free player who can provide the best assist."
Chelle to invite new faces to national team
Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has confirmed that he will invite one or two new players to the Nigerian national team.
Tolu Arokodare, Felix Agu, Akor Adams, Benjamin Fredrick, Olakunle Olusegun and Chrisantus Uche all made their respective debuts under the tactician.
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments, including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, AFCON, CAF Competitions, as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng