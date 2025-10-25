Super Eagles are preparing to take on Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Morocco next November

Eric Chelle is exploring every available avenue to ensure Nigeria secures after finishing second in the CAF qualification group C

A Nigeria-eligible player has shown interest in representing the country and adding to the current striking force, partnering with Victor Osimhen

A Nigeria-eligible has declared his intention to play for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Morocco.

Nigeria beat Benin Republic 4-0 with a hat-trick coming from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Brentford defender Frank Onyeka in their final qualifying match played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

The win against the Cheetahs ensured the three-time AFCON winners secured a place in the playoffs, edging out Burkina Faso.

Before their final match, the Super Eagles survived a scare from Lesotho, winning 2-1. The Crocodiles almost scored an equaliser in the 94th minute, thanks to an error from goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nigeria have a lifeline of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they take on Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoffs, while DR Congo battles Cameroon in the second semifinal. Winners of the two semifinals will meet in the final three days later.

Onugkha pushes for Super Eagles call-up

Russian-born forward German Onugkha has begun the process of switching to Nigeria following his current form.

German Onugkha celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Super Lig match between Fatih Karagumruk SK and Kayserispor in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

According to All Nigeria, Onugkha turned down a call-up from the Russian senior national team for a friendly against Vietnam, declaring his desire to represent Nigeria instead.

The 29-year-old shared his plans of visiting the Nigerian Embassy in Copenhagen to initiate the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport.

Onugkha has been in top form, scoring three goals in two appearances for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig, per Sofa Scores.

The striker began the season with Danish club FC Copenhagen, struggling to secure a shirt in the starting XI before moving to Kayserispor on transfer deadline day in Turkiye.

The former Vejle star opened his goal scoring as a substitute during their 3-1 defeat against Samsunspor after failing to find the back of the net in his first four outing.

German Onugkha was finally considered for the starting line-up, repaying manager Radomir Djalovic's faith with a well-taken brace in a 2–2 draw against Fatih Karagumruk, according to Transfermarkt.

German Onugkha won the Danish Superliga Golden Boot for the 2023/24 season with 15 goals in 31 matches and earning the Player of the Month award in March 2025, during his spell in Denmark.

Super Eagles suffer injury setback

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian national football team has suffered a huge blow in the race for World Cup qualification after an important star suffered an injury.

Impressive forward Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered an injury, and this was confirmed by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who disclosed that the 29-year-old had a knock in their 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League.

