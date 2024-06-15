BREAKING: Finidi George reportedly resigns as Super Eagles coach

Finidi George has reportedly resigned from his role as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

His resignation comes after the Nigerian Football Federation's (NFF's) decision to appoint a foreign technical adviser

George was appointed head coach in May, but the team's poor performance in the World Cup qualifiers led to calls for his removal

Aid the calls for his sack, Finidi George, the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has reportedly resigned, according to multiple sources.

Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a Nigerian sports journalist, disclosed this via an X post on Saturday, June 15.

Finidi George has reportedly resigned from his role as the head coach of the Super Eagles. Photo credit: Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

"My source has told me that Finidi George has resigned from his role as the Super Eagles' head coach," Samuel tweeted.

Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, another sports journalist familiar with the matter also posted:

"Finidi George RESIGNED after being stylishly demoted with the arrival of a foreign technical adviser. Source: Inside NFF"

George, a former Enyimba FC boss, was appointed as Super Eagles coach in May.

His resignation comes amid the NFF's move to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser as the Super Eagles under his watch have so far had a poor run in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

