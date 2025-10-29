Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly recalled a key player ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff clash

The team is scheduled to open camp in Rabat, Morocco, four days before their crucial encounter against Gabon

Nigeria will be determined to secure qualification for the Mundial after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar

Super Eagles players have been impressive in their various club sides after the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria missed out on securing the automatic ticket for the Mundial after finishing in second place with 17 points behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa with 18 points.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen warming up before the match against Rwanda during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time African champions miraculously qualified for the playoffs after hammering Benin Republic 4-0 in their final CAF qualification group C match, edging out Burkina Faso with 21 points in group C after Eritrea's pulling out incident.

Nigeria will face Gabon on November 13, and the winner of the encounter will face the winner between DR Congo and Cameroon, three days later, per ESPN.

Whoever emerges overall winner will represent Africa at the inter-continental playoffs, and the Super Eagles are putting up modalities to ensure they pick the ticket.

Chidozie Awaziem during the Ligue 1 match between Paris FC and FC Nantes at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, France. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Awaziem returns to Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly included Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs against Gabon in November.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Chelle omitted the former Boavista star from the last two World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane and thrashed Benin Republic 4-0.

The former Mali coach had previously preferred Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick over the former Porto star, but has now decided to recall Awaziem to bolster defensive options in the absence of Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, who is sidelined for three months due to injury.

Awaziem has been in fine form for his club, Nantes, in recent weeks, featuring both at centre-back and right-back.

The 28-year-old has made nine appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, including their 2-1 away victory over Paris FC, a match that also featured Super Eagles winger Moses Simon, per Yahoo Sports.

Nigeria will face Gabon at the Olympic Stadium Sports Complex, Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Jonathan Moscrop - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

CAF confirms venue of playoffs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly named Rabat, Morocco as the venue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) made the confirmation through prominent football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana via his X handle. He wrote:

"I have just been told by National Sports Commission chairman Alhaji Shehu Dikko that Rabat has been confirmed to the teams as the venue for the FIFA World Cup Playoffs for CAF. I presume it will be the Olympic Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing games of the WAFCON.”

Source: Legit.ng