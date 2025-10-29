Nigeria Receives World Cup Boost as Key Player Returns Ahead of Must-Win Clash Against Gabon
- Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly recalled a key player ahead of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff clash
- The team is scheduled to open camp in Rabat, Morocco, four days before their crucial encounter against Gabon
- Nigeria will be determined to secure qualification for the Mundial after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar
Super Eagles players have been impressive in their various club sides after the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Nigeria missed out on securing the automatic ticket for the Mundial after finishing in second place with 17 points behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa with 18 points.
The three-time African champions miraculously qualified for the playoffs after hammering Benin Republic 4-0 in their final CAF qualification group C match, edging out Burkina Faso with 21 points in group C after Eritrea's pulling out incident.
Nigeria will face Gabon on November 13, and the winner of the encounter will face the winner between DR Congo and Cameroon, three days later, per ESPN.
Whoever emerges overall winner will represent Africa at the inter-continental playoffs, and the Super Eagles are putting up modalities to ensure they pick the ticket.
Awaziem returns to Super Eagles squad
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly included Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs against Gabon in November.
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Chelle omitted the former Boavista star from the last two World Cup qualifiers, where Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in Polokwane and thrashed Benin Republic 4-0.
The former Mali coach had previously preferred Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick over the former Porto star, but has now decided to recall Awaziem to bolster defensive options in the absence of Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, who is sidelined for three months due to injury.
Awaziem has been in fine form for his club, Nantes, in recent weeks, featuring both at centre-back and right-back.
The 28-year-old has made nine appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, including their 2-1 away victory over Paris FC, a match that also featured Super Eagles winger Moses Simon, per Yahoo Sports.
CAF confirms venue of playoffs
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly named Rabat, Morocco as the venue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.
The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) made the confirmation through prominent football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana via his X handle. He wrote:
"I have just been told by National Sports Commission chairman Alhaji Shehu Dikko that Rabat has been confirmed to the teams as the venue for the FIFA World Cup Playoffs for CAF. I presume it will be the Olympic Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing games of the WAFCON.”
Agent of Nigeria-eligible reacts
Legit.ng earlier reported that football agent Claudio Vigorelli has confirmed that Brentford defender Michael Kayode is eager to represent Nigeria on the international scene.
Vigorelli explained that the Italian national team has shown interest in calling up the youngster for the age-grade team.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.