Nigeria football legend Segun Odegbami has commended former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen for breaking his national goal-scoring record.

The 72-year-old's 23-goal record for the Super Eagles stood for 44 years before the former CAF Player of the Year surpassed it.

The All-African Games silver medalist played for Nigeria from 1976 to 1981, scoring 23 goals.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has overtaken Nigeria legend Segun Odegbami as the country's second-highest goal scorer. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Odegbami eulogise Osimhen

Segun Odegbami has expressed his happiness after Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen broke his long-standing goal-scoring record for the national team.

According to Punch, the former Shooting Stars player noted that his record had stood for so long without any previous strikers surpassing him.

The 72-year-old added that the former Lille player is still young and can achieve even greater feats with the Super Eagles. He said:

“Osimhen has finally overtaken me and I think that is good because the record has been hanging on for a very long time. I am very happy for him and I want to say good luck to him.

“He is still young and he has a long way to go.”

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored a brace (24th and 25th goals) for Nigeria during Friday’s 2-0 victory over Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Kigali.

Osimhen made his Super Eagles debut in June 2017 during a 2-0 defeat to South Africa per Goal.

The former Lille player has 20 goals and four assists in 22 appearances for Galatasaray in the 2024/25 Super Lig season per Transfermarkt.

Nigeria legend Segun Odegbami says the Super Eagles forward has the potential to create his record. Photo by: Paul Gilham.

Odegbami Impressed with Super Eagles' Performance

Ex-international Segun Odegbami has praised the Super Eagles squad under coach Eric Chelle.

The 'Mathematical' commended the team's remarkable performance against Rwanda, noting that they secured a convincing win after playing unattractive football for the past ten years. He said:

“I am really impressed with the Eagles performance in Kigali and that is their most convincing win in 10 years.

The 72-year-old played for Nigeria between 1976 and 1981 scoring a total of 23 goals as well as lifting the 1980 Africa Nations Cup.

Odegbami strongly behind Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Segun Odegbami has expressed confidence that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will build a formidable team with the players available.

The former Super Eagles captain stated that the Malian coach has demonstrated the ability to bring back the golden era of Nigerian football.

He said Eric Chelle has been collating the data of in-form Nigeria stars at home and abroad adding that he is compelled to support the Malian.

Chief Odegbami claimed to have gotten an insight into the coach’s blueprint for the Super Eagles.

