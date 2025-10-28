An English Premier League star has expressed his desire to represent Nigeria at the senior international level

Nigeria are chasing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar

The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon on November 13 as they continue their quest for a spot at the global showpiece

An English Premier League star has reportedly declared his intention to play for the Super Eagles under head coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle has earned widespread admiration from Nigeria-eligible players born in Europe, with his impressive performances during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old tactician took charge of the national team when Nigeria were struggling in the qualifiers, sitting fifth in the group with just three points.

Since his appointment, the former Mali coach has overseen four victories and two draws, garnering 14 points out of a possible 18, per TnT Sports.

Chelle’s biggest win came in a commanding 4-0 victory over Benin Republic in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The former MC Oran will lead Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup playoff, where they take on Gabon on November 13. If the Super Eagles win, they face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final three days later.

He also guided Nigeria to their first title under his reign, defeating Jamaica to win the 2025 Unity Cup last May.

Agent of Nigeria-eligible reacts

Football agent Claudio Vigorelli has confirmed that Brentford defender Michael Kayode is eager to represent Nigeria on the international scene.

According to All Nigeria, Vigorelli explained that the Italian national team has shown interest in calling up the youngster for the age-grade team.

He said the Italian-born star will maintain his newly found form after signing from Fiorentina during the summer transfer. Vigorelli said:

"Kayode is no rush, he was born in 2004 and will have the opportunity to secure a call-up to the senior national team (Super Eagles) in the short to medium term per Tuttomercatoweb.

"It would be the culmination of a season that's starting well and we hope will continue to improve.

"For every player, wearing the colours of the national team is the dream of any Italian football player. Kayode will do everything he can to win it back, and if he continues like this, I'm sure he'll get it back."

We must secure Kayode - Ayodeji

Nigeria sports journalist Aypdeji Ismail said Michael Kayode is a suitable replacement for injured Ola Aina.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ayodeji noted that Kayode is an asset and the country cannot afford to lose another potential world-class defender to Italy again. He said:

"Brentford defender Michael Kayode is a player Eric Chelle should secure because he is bringing a lot of things to the table for Nigeria.

"Aside from his defensive skill, he is renowned for his long throws. In the absence of Ola Aina, I believe he is going to displace the remaining alternatives."

