Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma has failed to beat any of Africa’s top ten teams since taking charge of the Panthers

Nigeria boasts a 36-year unbeaten record against Gabon heading into their crucial World Cup playoff next month

The winner of the Nigeria vs Gabon clash will face DR Congo or Cameroon for a ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs

As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against Gabon, the odds and the history books are firmly in Nigeria’s favour.

For Gabon’s head coach Thierry Mouyouma, the numbers tell a worrying story.

Gabon's head coach Thierry Mouyouma has failed to win any game against Africa's top-five-ranked countries since taking charge. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez

Since his appointment in October 2023, Mouyouma’s reign as Gabon’s head coach has been plagued by poor results against Africa’s strongest footballing nations.

Out of his five encounters with countries currently ranked in the continent’s top ten, which include Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Mali, Cameroon, and South Africa, he has failed to secure a single win, All Nigerian Soccer reports.

Gabon were soundly beaten 3-0 by Senegal in a March 2024 friendly before falling 1-0 to Ivory Coast in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco handed Mouyouma’s men their heaviest defeats, winning 4-1 and 5-1 in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Gabon’s only bright spot came in a goalless draw against Ivory Coast in September 2025, a result that did little to ease pressure on the underperforming coach.

Nigeria’s head-to-head record vs Gabon

Nigeria’s head-to-head record against Gabon adds another layer of concern for the Panthers, but it will certainly be a boost for Eric Chelle’s side.

Thierry Mouyouma will lead the Panthers of Gabon against the Super Eagles in the World Cup playoffs next month. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/Phill Magakoe

The Super Eagles have not lost to Gabon in 36 years, maintaining a dominant record of five wins, three draws, and just one defeat in nine previous meetings, as seen on Soccer Punter.

Nigeria’s last and only defeat to Gabon came on June 25, 1989, during a World Cup qualifier in Libreville, where the Panthers claimed a slim 2-1 victory.

Despite that rare setback, Nigeria’s overall control in the fixture has been unquestionable.

From Rashidi Yekini’s heroics in the 1990s to recent generations led by Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi, the Super Eagles have often used matches like this to showcase their strength on the continental stage.

What’s at stake when Nigeria meets Gabon

The African playoff semi-final between Nigeria and Gabon, set for November 13 in Morocco, carries enormous implications for both countries.

The winner will face either DR Congo or Cameroon for a ticket to the intercontinental playoff, where two spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be up for grabs, as seen on FIFA's official website.

Nigeria, ranked fifth in Africa and 41st globally, narrowly missed automatic qualification after finishing behind South Africa in Group C.

Now, the Super Eagles must prove their true worth in knockout football if they intend to qualify for the World Cup next year.

Setback for Super Eagles ahead of Gabon clash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles injury woes have deepened after Fulham confirmed that Samuel Chukwueze remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

He made a cameo appearance during the 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, but started against Benin, assisting Victor Osimhen’s brace in the first half.

