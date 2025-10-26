Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has declined to address questions regarding his salary status since taking charge of the national team

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also not publicly disclosed the financial details of the former Mali coach’s contract

Chelle, who signed his deal in January 2025, is yet to meet any of the conditions stipulated in the agreement

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly failed to meet several conditions tied to his appointment as manager of the Nigerian national team.

The 47-year-old took charge of the Super Eagles following the struggles of Jose Peseiro and Finidi George to manage the squad effectively.

Eric Chelle during the post-match interview after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Under Chelle’s guidance, Nigeria showed remarkable improvement during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, climbing from fifth place with three points to second place with 17 points.

The presence of Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen also played a major role in the team’s resurgence, as the striker scored six goals in five matches during the qualifying series.

However, one of the alleged terms in Chelle’s contract was to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, a target he has yet to achieve.

Instead, Nigeria will compete in the CAF playoff, facing Gabon in the semifinal next November for a chance to advance to the intercontinental playoff and earn a spot at the World Cup, beIN Sports.

Chelle remains mute on salary

Super Eagles manager has refused to answer questions on the payment of his salary.

According to Score Nigeria, the former MC Oran coach explained that the details will be kept between himself and the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 47-year-old diplomatically dodged the question presented by Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami, per Eagle7 103.7FM. He said:

NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, and National Sports Commission chairman, Shehu Dikko during the 2025 Unity Cup in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

“That’s between me and my employers”.

Chelle is reportedly set to earn a lucrative $50,000 monthly as coach of the Super Eagles.

The Malian-born tactician’s latest salary positions him among the higher-paid coaches on the African continent.

Meanwhile, FIFA-accredited journalist Osasu Obayiuwana stated that the outstanding amount of Eric Chelle will be paid before the playoff in Morocco next month.

In a series of tweets, Obayiuwana confirmed that a fresh bonus package will be negotiated to motivate the Super Eagles players. He wrote:

"Ahead of the #FIFAWorldCup #Africa Playoffs in #Morocco, Nigeria’s @NatSportsComm Chairman @ShehuDikko met with Abraham Brehima Sidibe, the agent of @NGSuperEagles coach Eric Chelle, at @EkoHotels. A renegotiated bonus for Chelle, should he qualify the team for #FIFAWorldCup2026, through the playoffs, will be agreed.

"There is also a plan to negotiate a fresh bonus package for the @NGSuperEagles players for the World Cup package, “to motivate the players.

"All outstanding money due to Chelle is also to be paid, “to enable him focus” on the task of getting #Nigeria through the November 13 and 16 matches in Morocco, in which the @NGSuperEagles take on #Gabon, after which, should they win, they face the winner of the @LIndomptables v #DRC encounter."

