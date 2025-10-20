Zachary Athekame, who has impressed at AC MIlan, could be representing the Nigerian national team at the senior level

Born in Geneva, the exciting defender could switch allegiance ahead of the World Cup play-offs

The Super Eagles have a November 13 date with Gabon as they continue their quest for a ticket to the global showpiece

Impressive AC Milan star Zachary Athekame has hinted on his willingness to represent the Nigerian national team at the senior level even ahead of the World Cup play-offs..

The 20-year-old was born in Geneva to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother and is eligible to play for either of the countries.

Having started his youth career at several clubs in Switzerland including Servette, Meyrin and Neuchatel Xamax, Athekame signed his first professional contract with Xamax in 2022.

After two years, he joined giants Young Boys but later returned to Xamax on a season-long loan deal.

Following his incredible performances in the back line, Athekame signed a five-year contract with Italian Serie A club AC Milan this summer.

He has already made three league appearances this season and has continued to make the headlines in Europe.

Although he has played for Switzerland's U23 side, there are indications that the youngster is prepared to play for his African roots.

Only recently, he spoke glowingly about his Nigerian background and also dreams of international football.

Athekame said via Own Goal:

"My father is Nigerian so the option of playing for them was an option, but I am clear on what I want and it’s why I am here at the moment."

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin invited the centre back for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Slovenia on October 13, but he was an unused substitute.

Consequently, he remains eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level, as Eric Chelle continues to scout for players.

Athekame excited to join Milan

Upon his arrival at Italian club AC Milan, the star disclosed that he hopes to grab everything positive from the transfer. He said via Sempre Milan:

"Honestly, I only expect positive things from this adventure. I can’t wait to start at this great club. I expect to learn a lot and help the team as much as possible. I come here determined and full of ambition.

"I think I can improve in every area. As you said, I’m a young player, so I still have a lot to work on. I’m joining a great club, with great players, and now it’s up to me to learn as much as possible every day whether in training or in matches. In any case, I’m ready to play for this team."

