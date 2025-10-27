An English Premier League (EPL) star has expressed interest in playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Nigeria are on the verge of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but must first secure victories in the playoff matches

Eric Chelle will have the opportunity to include Nigeria-eligible players who have yet to make their international debut

Nigeria-eligible players have been in outstanding form since the start of the 2025/26 football season, giving Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle plenty to think about ahead of the next international window.

Chelle’s first assignment after accepting the role of Nigeria head coach was to tour several European countries in an effort to convince players of Nigerian descent to represent the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers group C between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

The former Mali coach later led Nigeria through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with his regular squad, guiding the three-time AFCON champions to a playoff spot after a dominant 4-0 win over Benin Republic in their final qualifying match, per BBC.

Meanwhile, former Germany U21 defender Felix Agu has completed his switch of allegiance to Nigeria, making his debut in the 2025 Unity Cup against Jamaica, where the Super Eagles retained the title.

EPL Star eyes Super Eagles call-up

Brentford defender Michael Kayode is reportedly considering his international future, leaving the door open to represent Nigeria.

The Italy-born Nigerian was named Man of the Match in Brentford’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, October 25.

Kayode played a key role in Brentford’s opener, providing his trademark long throw that led to Dango Ouattara’s goal. The 21-year-old secured 70% of fan votes to win the award ahead of other nominees, per Brentford.

Since joining Brentford from Fiorentina, Kayode has impressed with his consistency, winning one key tackle, completing 25 accurate passes, and helping the Bees record back-to-back league wins. Kayode said:

"I'll try my best because my English not perfect. I'm so happy about that, we are doing amazing game and I want ay thank you to everyone including the players and staff.

"We have to continue like that cause because I dream, everyone dream, we can have an amazing season. Thank you to everyone."

Michael Kayode during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool. Photo by: GLYN KIRK/AFP.

Kayode follows Super Eagles as Nigerians react

Nigerians have reacted after Brentford defender Michael Kayode followed the official Instagram account of the Super Eagles.

Born in Italy to Nigerian parents, Kayode has shown interest in representing Nigeria ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon and the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next December.

princeloyaly said:

"He should join the playoff so that fredrick and bassey will play CB and he plays RB 😍."

sheubaba1330 wrote:

"Kay Welcome home 🏡...ile baba okin ba omo leru. Kaaaaaabo🙌❤️."

officialayus added:

"Due to your performance against the Liverpool, you’re truly welcome to the fullback position in the Eagles squad, Ola Aina will be on the leftback and you holds the right back for us🖖🤝🤞

Nigerians warn NFF against Adarabioyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tosin Adarabioyo will not play for the Super Eagles if the reactions from Nigerians after his performance for Chelsea against Sunderland are anything to go by.

There are rumours in the Nigerian media that Adarabioyo is waiting for the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup before announcing his decision.

