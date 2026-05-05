Opta’s supercomputer has predicted which team will reach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium for the second leg, having played a 1-1 draw in Spain

Tonight's match is of utmost importance to both sides as neither of them has won the trophy in the old and new format

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted which team will reach the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have a crunch semi-final second leg encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 8 pm.

Ademola Lookman missed a glorious chance for Atletico Madrid in the first leg. Photo by Guillermo Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Tonight’s match is crucial for both teams as they have never won the competition before, and Atletico has not reached a final in 10 years, and Arsenal in 20 years.

The first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium ended in a draw with strikers Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez scoring for their team from the penalty spot.

The Gunners felt cheated after VAR overturned Dutch referee Daniel Makkelie’s initial decision to award a penalty for a David Hancko foul on Eberechi Eze.

The second semi-final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who won the first leg 5-4.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Atletico

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has rated the chances of reaching the final for both teams ahead of the semi-final in London tonight.

Arsenal is the favourite to win the match, and rightly, the supercomputer gives them a 56% chance of winning in 90 minutes and progressing to the final.

Atletico Madrid, who are at a disadvantage because of playing in an away ground and having lost 4-0 the last time they were at the Emirates, have a 20.2% chance of winning.

Opta’s 10,000 simulations for the match ended in a draw 23.7% of the time, which pushes Arsenal’s chance of staying alive until extra time to 79.7%.

Supercomputer predicted a win for Arsenal in the first leg which ended in a draw.

Arteta, Simeone send message to their players

Mikel Arteta sent a message to his players ahead of the match, urging them to grab the opportunity and deliver for themselves and the fans.

Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal players ahead of UEFA Champions League match. Photo by Dennis Agyeman.

Source: Getty Images

“Go and grab it. When you are in front of such an opportunity, it means that you are ready to deliver, and the team is going to go from the first minute to go and get that,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“First of all, to get the best preparation for the game. Be prepared, be ready, big quality, big clarity, and deliver on the day. That's the most important thing.”

Diego Simeone had a short message for his players, telling them to replicate the performance in the second half of the first leg.

“I’m going to try to tell the team to play like they did in the second half. Let’s see. If it’s that easy, it would be great,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

Mysterious cat predicts Arsenal vs Atletico

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted which team would reach the Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The cat backs Diego Simeone’s side to go through ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng