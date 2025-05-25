Felix Agu has been cleared to play for Nigeria despite that he had made two friendly appearances for Germany’s U21 team

The 25-year-old, who has been impressive for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, is keen on playing for the Super Eagles

He would have the opportunity to don the green and white shirt at the forthcoming Unity Cup in London

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received FIFA’s approval for Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu to represent the Super Eagles.

Agu, who was initially included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming Unity Cup, was restricted to training due to pending clearance.

He is now eligible to play after confirmation from the German Football Association (DFB).

Felix Agu of Bremen in action during the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Weserstadion on April 05, 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

The NFF required written verification from FIFA after Agu had made two friendly appearances for Germany’s U21 team in 2019, the Guardian reports.

The DFB clarified that the defender never played in official competitive matches at senior or junior levels.

The NFF announced on X:

"Felix Nnaemeka Agu confirmed ok to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

"The German FF have written to confirm that the player has never represented them at any official game at the A and Junior level

"Played only 2 friendly games for the U21 team in 2019. Welcome Felix!"

The 25-year-old is now available for the Unity Cup, starting with Nigeria’s match against Ghana on May 28, followed by a game against either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

He is also eligible for a friendly against Russia scheduled for June 6.

Agu, who joined Werder Bremen in 2020 from VfL Osnabruck, scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga matches last season, recorded the league’s fastest sprint speed on the final day, and led the Bundesliga in earning penalties, securing three.

He remains a cornerstone for Werder Bremen ahead of the new season.

Eric Chelle desperate for Unity Cup glory

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has opened up on his decision to name separate squads for the upcoming Super Eagles matches after announcing the squads yesterday, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Nigeria will partake in the 2025 Unity Cup, with the first match coming up against Jollof rivals Ghana for a chance to play one of Trinidad and Tobago or Jamaica days later.

Felix Agu of Bremen in action during the Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum 1848 at Weserstadion on April 19, 2025 in Bremen, Germany. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Chelle took everyone by surprise by announcing separate squads for the games via Super Eagles' X page, with the squad for the Unity Cup featuring 11 players in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Chelle Invites Ahmed Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has extended an invitation to 2013 AFCON winner Ahmed Musa for the upcoming Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

The tactician named the Super Eagles captain in his squad that will participate in the four-nation tournament slated for the Brentford Stadium.

Chelle handed the veteran winger a fresh opportunity to prove his value to the national team, both on and off the pitch. The competition will allow the Malian tactician to assess his players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

