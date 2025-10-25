Nigerian football fans have urged the NFF to stop their pursuit of Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo

The Nigeria Football Federation has been talking to the player about switching his international allegiance

Adarabioyo's performance for Chelsea during the 2-1 loss to Sunderland sparked reactions from Nigerians

Tosin Adarabioyo will not play for the Super Eagles if the reactions from Nigerians after his performance for Chelsea against Sunderland are anything to go by.

Adarabioyo was born in Manchester to Nigerian parents and represented England at youth levels, but has yet to earn a Three Lions appearance.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been in discussions with the defender over switching his international allegiance to play for the Super Eagles.

He was reportedly close to committing his future to Nigeria at the end of the 2023/24 season, but a big move to Chelsea that summer stalled his decision.

Over a year after joining Chelsea and becoming an integral part of Enzo Maresca's side, he has yet to earn an England call-up and is close to committing his future to Nigeria.

The 28-year-old was in Nigeria over the summer and spoke about playing for the Super Eagles with the World Cup coming up next year in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigerians slam Tosin Adarabioyo

There are rumours in the Nigerian media that Adarabioyo is waiting for the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup before announcing his decision.

However, his reputation has taken a hit in the Nigerian media after a string of uninspiring performances for Chelsea, particularly in the 2-1 loss to Sunderland.

Nigerians reacted to the defender being complicit in Sunderland scoring an equaliser 14 minutes after replacing Josh Acheampong.

@folahan_jnr wrote:

“Tosin Adarabioyo. He's not better than Troost-Ekong. The NFF should wrap up talks with him; he's not worth the delay at all.”

@hollic wrote:

“Tosin Adarabioyo, please wait for England, don't accept Nigeria's invitation.”

@Eleniyan93 wrote:

“Super Eagles should stay away from Tosin Adarabioyo…He won’t add any value to us.”

@ab_rahamanii wrote:

“Tosin Adarabioyo is the worst defender in Chelsea, and anyone who recommends him to Nigeria is…”

As noted by Sportskeeda, Nigerians were not the only fans to slam the defender; Chelsea fans, particularly those who are Nigerians, want the player sold in the next transfer window.

Adarabioyo ran down his contract at Fulham in 2024 and walked down the street to sign for Chelsea as a free agent, but he has not impressed at Stamford Bridge.

According to Tribal Football, Premier League side Brighton approached Chelsea to sign Adarabioyo in January, with an offer reportedly worth around £30 million.

The club could consider their options and cash in on the player they signed for free in the summer of 2024 after failing to stamp his authority in defence.

Chelle gave Adarabioyo condition to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle gave Tosin Adarabioyo a condition to play for the Super Eagles at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles manager reportedly told the defender to decide before AFCON 2025 in Morocco, otherwise he would not be in the World Cup squad.

