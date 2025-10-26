Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has expressed disappointment over the club’s current form

The Reds suffered a 3–2 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, October 25, marking their fourth loss in the Premier League this season

Fans have criticised not only Liverpool’s overall performance but also the comments made by the captain following the match

Virgil van Dijk has called on his teammates to reflect on Liverpool's 3-2 loss against Brentford at the Gtech Stadium on Saturday night, October 25.

The Reds have suffered four straight losses in the 2025/26 English Premier League season, as they are currently in sixth position.

In the 5th minute, the home side took the lead after defender Michael Kayode launched in a trademark throw from the left, with Kristoffer Ajer made first contact in a crowded six-yard box, and Dango Ouattara’s first-time volley left Giorgi Mamardashvili with no chance.

Virgil van Dijk during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

The Bees were forced to make a change in the 30th minute as Vitaly Janelt replaced the injured Yehor Yarmoliuk. Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson and Ouattara both had shots from distance as the home team searched for a second goal.

In the 45th minute, Brentford increased their goal tally to two as Kevin Schade pulled clear Ibrahima Konte, launching he ball beyond Mamardashvili and into the net.

Liverpool scored a goal in the 45+5 minute through Milo Kerkez who beat Ouattara to the ball before turning in from close range following a low delivery from Conor Bradley.

Igor Thiago scored from the penalty spot in the 60th minute to increase his goal tally to seven, following a VAR review after defender van Dijk fouled Ouattara inside the penalty area.

Thiago made no mistake from the spot, coolly sending Mamardashvili the wrong way to take his tally for the season to seven.

In the 89th minute, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah converted Szoboszlai's cross before blasting into the top corner, per The Guardian.

Van Dijk reacts to loss versus Brentford

Speaking after the match, Virgil van Dijk called for support from the fans despite losing four consecutive matches this season.

The Dutch defender explained that the team will survive the trying times under Arne Slot. He said:

“Everyone has to look in the mirror including myself.

“I am sure we will get out of this. But we won't do it just by talking about it. We will try to improve.

“The fans who were celebrating with us last season should stand by us now.”

The defender spoke on the inability of the club to secure a clean sheet in the last nine matches, both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. He said:

"It's difficult to say. The fact is that we didn't keep clean sheets for nine games. It's easy then to blame a particular person or the back line or set-pieces, but it's a collective thing in the end as well.

"But the reality is we are looking for a clean sheet but definitely for a win again. That's the reality," per The Mirror.

Fans react

@UtdArts1 said:

"He’s basically asking their fans to stand by them after 4 PL defeats. "Whatever happened to “You’ll never walk alone”?

@0xaq_ wrote:

"Bro thinks mirrors fix defending, not trauma from last weekend."

@Dope_MF_ added:

"Look in the mirror and twerk? Which mirror."

Slot reacts after Liverpool's defeat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the team is yet to find a solution to their struggles.

The Dutch manager said the Reds conceded too many goals, which is not good for the team.

Source: Legit.ng