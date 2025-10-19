Alex Iwobi has set an English Premier League record following his appearance in Fulham's loss to Arsenal

The Nigerian international was in action for 90 minutes against his former club at Craven Cottage

His dad, Chuka Iwobi, has taken to social media to react as Alex becomes the most-capped Nigerian in the English top flight

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has set a Nigerian record in the English Premier League following his appearance in their loss to Arsenal, leaving his dad excited.

He was in action against his former club at Craven Cottage as they lost 1-0 to the league leaders on Saturday, October 18.

Iwobi has been sensational since joining Fulham in January 2023 and has already made 76 appearances for the club in three seasons so far.

Alex Iwobi is now the Nigerian player with the most appearances in the English Premier League. Photo: Harry Murphy.

He played all 90 minutes in that fixture and made it his 299th appearance in the English top flight, thereby making history, per Soccernet.

Iwobi is now the Nigerian player with the most appearances in the competition, having edged out Shola Ameobi, who made 298 appearances.

The Super Eagles star has been playing in the Premier League since the 2015/16 season, when he got promoted from the Arsenal academy to the senior team.

Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo is third with 273 appearances, while Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who is the highest-scoring Nigerian in the Premier League, is fourth with 252 appearances.

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi is fifth on the list, with 249 appearances.

At the age of 29, Iwobi is billed to stretch the record even further as he seems to have several years ahead in the Premier League.

His father, Chuka Iwobi, shared the chart in a Facebook post and added the caption: "Congratulations. Your best is still to come."

Friends and well-wishers also took to the comment section to congratulate the family.

Duru Henry Ikechukwu said:

"Congratulations. I Sincerely Love him and Wish him The Best Always."

Robert Aluka added:

"Good show. Congratulations to Alex. Well deserved. More doings ahead."

Kunle Osisanya

Iheanacho Nzenwa

"He will surpass that milestone many times over and will hold the record for a long time. He started young and hardly gets injured due to his style of play.

"Even in the national team history, Alex is now one of the most capped. He has a few more games to reach Kanu's record, and 10 more to catch Mikel.

"20 more international games to reach Enyeama and Yobo's record. I think he can make that even though it's a lot. He may never catch Ahmed Musa's record of 111 games. Alex needs 30 more Nigerian games to be our all-time capped."

Alex Iwobi has so far made 299 appearances in the English Premier League. Photo: Ryan Pierse.

Marco Silva hails Iwobi

