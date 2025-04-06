Alex Iwobi scored and assisted in Fulham’s 3–2 win over Liverpool, halting the Reds title charge

The Fulham midfielder becomes the first Nigerian to record 30+ goals and 30+ assists in the Premier League

Iwobi now surpasses the legendary contributions of Nigerian icons like Kanu and Okocha in the number of assists

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi delivered a performance to remember as Fulham edged Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League clash at Craven Cottage, dealing a serious blow to the Reds' title hopes.

Beyond the upset, the Super Eagles midfielder carved his name into the Premier League history books with a record-breaking display.

Liverpool started the game on the front foot, taking the lead in the 14th minute through Alexis Mac Allister, whose thunderous strike gave the visitors an early advantage, but Fulham responded quickly.

Just nine minutes later, Ryan Sessegnon brought the game level with a composed finish, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

The momentum shifted completely in Fulham's favour when Iwobi scored in the 32nd minute with a calm and clinical strike, BBC reports.

Five minutes later, the Nigerian turned provider, delivering a perfectly timed pass to Rodrigo Muniz, who finished smartly to make it 3–1 before halftime.

Liverpool, desperate to keep their Premier League title dreams alive, pushed hard in the second half.

Luis Díaz gave them hope in the 72nd minute, scoring a well-taken goal assisted by Conor Bradley, reducing the deficit to one. However, despite their efforts, Fulham held on to secure a memorable victory.

The result left Liverpool’s title aspirations hanging by a thread, but for Nigerian fans, the day belonged to Iwobi.

Iwobi’s historic Premier League milestone

With his goal and assist, Iwobi reached a remarkable personal milestone.

The Super Eagles midfielder became the first Nigerian player in Premier League history to register 30+ goals and 30+ assists, a unique combination that underscores his longevity and creativity in England’s top flight.

The 27-year-old, who began his Premier League journey with Arsenal before moving to Everton and later Fulham, has steadily developed into one of Nigeria’s most consistent exports in European football.

Iwobi’s ability to both score and create goals places him above legendary compatriots in terms of number of assists created in the Premier League, such as:

Nwankwo Kanu: 54 goals, 29 assists

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: 95 goals, 26 assists

Jay-Jay Okocha: 14 goals, 11 assists

Peter Odemwingie: 37 goals, 12 assists

While some boast higher goal tallies, none have matched Iwobi’s all-around contribution in both attacking metrics.

His milestone is a testament to his growth, consistency, and impact at the highest level of English football.

As Fulham celebrate a famous victory and Iwobi basks in individual glory, Iwobi continues to solidify his place among the greats of Nigerian football.

Why Iwobi is key for Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle is the new Super Eagles head coach after he was officially unveiled at an event in Abuja, despite backlash from Nigerian football fans towards the appointment.

Fulham midfielder Iwobi could be one of the most important players, finally having the perfect opportunity to thrive beyond the average in the national team.

Iwobi has been deployed in different roles in the national team, ranging from deep-lying playmaker to attacking midfielder and has been heavily criticised for his performances.

