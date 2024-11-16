One big question that has been over Alex Iwobi’s career is which position he performs in the best

He has played and struggled in different positions, particularly with the Nigerian national team

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has weighed in and explained the profile of the former Arsenal star

Alex Iwobi’s preferred position has been a big debate since the start of his career, and Fulham head coach Marco Silva has shared his thoughts about the player.

Iwobi grew up and came through the ranks at the famous Arsenal's Hale End academy, making his debut under former and legendary manager Arsene Wenger in 2015.

Alex Iwobi celebrates after scoring for Fulham against his former club Everton. Photo by MI News.

Source: Getty Images

After four years at the Emirates, he was shipped to Everton in 2019, and after another four years in the North West, he returned to London with Fulham, where he found a new life under Silva.

Silva names Iwobi's best position

Iwobi has been enjoying football since joining Fulham at the start of the 2023/24 season, and the man responsible for his rediscovery Silva, has explained the player's profile.

“First, he is a really versatile player that can play in many, many positions, he can do many roles. I know where he's capable, where he feels that he can perform better,” Silva told Fulham’s official website.

"He likes to be around in the middle of the pitch, and coming from the left, he is really strong, too. Now he's playing more on the right, where he's capable of performing like he showed [against Crystal Palace], with a different role.”

Despite the claims of enjoying being in the midfield, he has played more games on the wings. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has played 131 games as a left winger, 100 on the right, 68 in attacking midfield, 58 across other midfield positions and seven as a striker.

He recently struggled again with the national team during the 1-1 AFCON 2025 qualifier against Benin Republic as Nigerians continue to force the expectations of his uncle Austin Jay-Jay Okocha on him.

Iwobi defends Super Eagles form

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi defended his performance for the Super Eagles after football-loving Nigerians questioned his delivery in the national team.

Iwobi indirectly admitted to having low numbers for the team but claimed he is not given enough freedom to operate as he is given at Premier League side Fulham.

Source: Legit.ng